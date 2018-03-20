  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -5 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Van Graan's worrying update on Earls injury

Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
54 minutes ago 2,320 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3913475
Earls: limped off in the second half of the Grand Slam decider.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Earls: limped off in the second half of the Grand Slam decider.
Earls: limped off in the second half of the Grand Slam decider.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN fears that Keith Earls will be sidelined “for quite a long time” after injuring his knee in Ireland’s historic Grand Slam win against England.

Munster’s quest for silverware has been rocked with the loss of Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams for the rest of the season, while Earls must now be rated as a huge doubt to face Toulon in the Champions Cup on Easter weekend.

“Keith Earls is probably out for a long time. We are still waiting for the feedback on him,” said Van Graan.

“I spoke to him personally. He was in a lot of pain. If you just looked at the clip, he seems to be in a bit of trouble and knowing Earlsie he is quite a tough man.

“He has been through a lot and just watching the footage, if you look at him celebrating in the circle afterwards, he jumped on one leg. I don’t have any medical confirmation at this stage, but I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time.”

Tyler Bleyendaal Bleyendaal: out for the rest of the season. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bleyendaal will miss the rest of the season after he was forced to have surgery to deal with a recurrence of his neck injury, while a training ground accident saw Williams sustain a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, which will also sideline him until the summer.

Neck and quad injuries have restricted Bleyendaal to just 39 appearances in three seasons, but Van Graan firmly sees him as a key figure for Munster – although he expected the New Zealander to be out for the next four months.

“Look he came through recovery, cleared all the medical tests, came from the bench against Cardiff, played 65 minutes against Glasgow and came through that game perfectly well,” said Van Graan.

“Some symptoms re-emerged and he got seen by a specialist and they decided to go for the surgery and that’s the facts

“Tyler is firstly a quality individual. The thing that impressed me most about him is the person that he is and his rugby knowledge and the way he keeps the team calm. He sees the game in slow motion.

“He’s a key part of Munster. He was our player of the year last year, he started most of the big games, and obviously it’s very disappointing for the team and for himself that he’s out for a long time now.”

Shorter term concerns surround Simon Zebo (hamstring), Rory Scannell (shoulder), Andrew Conway (knee) and Alex Wootton (hip), but added to long-term absentees Chris Farrell, Chris Cloete and Jaco Taute, Munster’s backline now has a threadbare look.

With the treatment room heaving, Munster could do with the Ireland squad members returning immediately, but instead internationals Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander will have a week off. Ian Keatley, however, is expected to be available for Saturday’s clash with Scarlets in Thomond Park.

Jean Kleyn is also a doubt for the weekend due to concussion, although on a bright note, Niall Scannell has returned to training following his rib injury and is expected to face Scarlets this weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Glenstal block CBC’s record bid to win first Munster Schools Senior Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
ENGLAND
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie