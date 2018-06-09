Harrington earns European bronze and sets up semi showdown with Taylor's Olympic conqueror

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON has secured at least bronze at the European Boxing Championships and joined team-mate Michaela Walsh in the semis after a boxing masterclass in Bulgaria.

The Dublin lightweight boxed beautifully past Ukrainian Iulia Tsyplakova to seal a 4-1 split decision and reach the final four.

Harrington will face Finland’s Mira Potkonen – who eliminated Katie Taylor from the 2016 Olympics – on Monday.

Kellie Harrington gave an exhibition of boxing today and secured #TeamIrelands second medal at the European championships.



Great performance 🇮🇪👊🏅 pic.twitter.com/Sk5zHkPqGe — Bernard Dunne (@Bernard_Dunne) June 9, 2018

Victory over the Finn will see the former World silver medalist add at least European silver to her collection. Potkonen was beaten five times by Taylor before springing a famous upset in Rio.

Belfast’s Walsh will also fight in her semi-final on Monday. Having already taken out the world champ, the 25-year-old featherweight will face the reigning European lightweight queen Daria Abramova; the Russian has dropped down to 57kg having ruled supreme at 60 in 2016.