Harrington earns European bronze and sets up semi showdown with Taylor's Olympic conqueror

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON has secured at least bronze at the European Boxing Championships and joined team-mate Michaela Walsh in the semis after a boxing masterclass in Bulgaria.
The Dublin lightweight boxed beautifully past Ukrainian Iulia Tsyplakova to seal a 4-1 split decision and reach the final four.
Harrington will face Finland’s Mira Potkonen – who eliminated Katie Taylor from the 2016 Olympics – on Monday.
Kellie Harrington gave an exhibition of boxing today and secured #TeamIrelands second medal at the European championships.— Bernard Dunne (@Bernard_Dunne) June 9, 2018
Great performance 🇮🇪👊🏅 pic.twitter.com/Sk5zHkPqGe
Victory over the Finn will see the former World silver medalist add at least European silver to her collection. Potkonen was beaten five times by Taylor before springing a famous upset in Rio.
Belfast’s Walsh will also fight in her semi-final on Monday. Having already taken out the world champ, the 25-year-old featherweight will face the reigning European lightweight queen Daria Abramova; the Russian has dropped down to 57kg having ruled supreme at 60 in 2016.
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships
COMMENTS