Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships

IRISH FEATHERWEIGHT MICHAELA Walsh has secured at least a bronze medal at the European Championships in Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old earned a third straight podium finish at major international tournaments with a hard-fought but deserved split-decision win over Helina Bruyevich of Belarus in this evening’s quarter-final.

Walsh previously defeated Bruyevich in the opening round of the 2014 Worlds and boxed fluidly to repeat her success, walking through a thunderous left hook in the final frame to reach the last four.

The Belfast woman disposed of the reigning world champion in the last 16, and with her fourth ever major medal already guaranteed she will square off with European lightweight queen Daria Abramova – now operating down at featherweight – in the semis.

First medal secured for #TeamIreland at the European championships by Michaela Walsh. Boxed and moved her way to victory! 🇮🇪👊🏅 pic.twitter.com/6g76oNQspb — Bernard Dunne (@Bernard_Dunne) June 8, 2018

Russia’s Abramova beat Katie Taylor’s Olympic conqueror Mira Potkonen in the 2016 final, but will have her work cut out to curtail Walsh’s self-proclaimed ‘Gold Medals Only’ march.

Taylor’s lightweight successor Kellie Harrington will aim to join Walsh on the podium when she faces Ukrainian veteran Iulia Tsyplakova in tomorrow’s quarter-final.