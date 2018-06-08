This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michaela Walsh secures at least bronze at European Boxing Championships

Michaela Walsh’s march toward European gold continues.

By Gavan Casey Friday 8 Jun 2018, 7:29 PM
Image: Bernard Dunne
Image: Bernard Dunne

IRISH FEATHERWEIGHT MICHAELA Walsh has secured at least a bronze medal at the European Championships in Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old earned a third straight podium finish at major international tournaments with a hard-fought but deserved split-decision win over Helina Bruyevich of Belarus in this evening’s quarter-final.

Walsh previously defeated Bruyevich in the opening round of the 2014 Worlds and boxed fluidly to repeat her success, walking through a thunderous left hook in the final frame to reach the last four.

The Belfast woman disposed of the reigning world champion in the last 16, and with her fourth ever major medal already guaranteed she will square off with European lightweight queen Daria Abramova – now operating down at featherweight – in the semis.

Russia’s Abramova beat Katie Taylor’s Olympic conqueror Mira Potkonen in the 2016 final, but will have her work cut out to curtail Walsh’s self-proclaimed ‘Gold Medals Only’ march.

Taylor’s lightweight successor Kellie Harrington will aim to join Walsh on the podium when she faces Ukrainian veteran Iulia Tsyplakova in tomorrow’s quarter-final.

Sensational Walsh outclasses world champion to secure medal shot at European Championships

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Read next:

