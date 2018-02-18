  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘He’s always had to prove himself’ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesn’t get credit he deserves

Gatland will take charge of his 100th game as Wales boss against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 2:33 PM
10 hours ago 5,401 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3858628
Ken Owens (right) alongside Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Ken Owens (right) alongside Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Ken Owens (right) alongside Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

WALES’ KEN OWENS believes head coach Warren Gatland has never received the appropriate credit he deserves for transforming the country’s standing on the international stage over the last decade.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Dublin on Saturday, the Scarlets hooker said Gatland has always had to prove himself despite a proven track record which has seen Wales win the Six Nations three times under his tenure.

“Both inside and outside of Wales for some reason he’s always had to – not explain himself – but prove himself despite helping transform Wales in the past few seasons,” Owens said.

“We’ve been right up in the mix and things haven’t gone right always, but we’ve always been there or thereabouts and we’re a very tough team to break down. We’ve won three Championships and two Grand Slams in the last 10 years and he’s won one Lions series and drawn the other.”

John Barclay is consoled by Ken Owens Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The ex-Wasps coach has been criticised for numerous years for a direct, physical playing style, coined “Warrenball” by former England coach Brian Smith.

Last summer’s drawn Lions tour was also dogged by a negative perception of Gatland in the New Zealand press, with the affair reaching a tense boiling point when the New Zealand Herald portrayed the coach as a clown in a front-page cartoon.

“The New Zealand tour was the second best result there in Lions history and if you look at New Zealand over the past 20 or 30 years, they haven’t lost at Eden Park and we got a draw there,” Owens continued.

“They hadn’t lost a home Test since 2008 or 2009 and we beat them. They’ve won the last two World Cups and it still wasn’t enough. He’s a great coach and his work with the Lions has put him up there with the best.”

The 54-year-old will take charge of his 100th game as Wales boss when his side make the trip to the Aviva Stadium this weekend, with Ireland aiming to continue their run towards a potential Grand Slam.

Joe Schmidt’s side are unbeaten following wins against France and Italy, but will face their biggest test against Gatland’s side, who comfortably beat Scotland on the opening matchday, before narrowly losing to England a week ago at Twickenham.

Warren Gatland before the game Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

It presents a good indicator of where each side is in this Six Nations campaign, and of how far they can go, with Owens adding that Gatland’s experience coaching in Ireland will add to the affair on Saturday afternoon at Lansdowne Road.

“He enjoys playing the Irish, he does. He and the coaches do, whether that’s because of rivalries because Gats played and coached at Connacht and coached the Irish team or because he’s coached the Irish boys on Lions tours, there is a rivalry there.

“They’re up there with the best sides and they’ve been one of our biggest rivals over the last 10 years. They’ve won a couple of Grand Slams in that time and have been right up there in Europe as well. There is that special something between the Welsh and the Irish.

“We’d like to get the win for us and for everybody in the squad, but it would top it off for Gats. If we get a big win out there it will keep our Championship hopes alive as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event

‘You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'This is every kid's dream' - Rochdale's FA Cup hero overjoyed with Spurs heroics
'This is every kid's dream' - Rochdale's FA Cup hero overjoyed with Spurs heroics
Juventus earn narrow win in Turin derby as Higuain limps off
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SCARLETS
âHeâs always had to prove himselfâ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesnât get credit he deserves
‘He’s always had to prove himself’ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesn’t get credit he deserves
Carbery's absence doesn't bother Cullen as highly-rated Frawley steps up
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie