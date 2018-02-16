  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and special guest Tomás O’Leary will be previewing the next round of the Six Nations.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Feb 2018, 10:43 AM
2 hours ago 890 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3855290

AFTER THIS WEEK’S sos beag, the Six Nations thankfully returns next weekend — and so does our very special Six Nations Rugby Show Live.

Ireland’s start to the campaign hasn’t always been flawless, but with two wins from two, they’re perfectly poised to challenge for the championship between now and St Patrick’s Day.

Wales, the visitors to Dublin on Saturday week, will have different ideas, you’d suspect.

For our third live show, we’ll be joined by Grand Slam winner Tomás O’Leary who will line out alongside Murray Kinsella and our host Gavan Casey to preview all of the Week 3 action.

After kicking off the tournament with two sold-out events, we’ll be in the East Side Tavern on Dublin’s Leeson Street on Thursday 22nd February where Tomás, Murray and Gavan will break down the Xs and Os, make their predictions and answer your questions.

Doors open at 7pm.

If you and your friends want to be a part of the conversation, put your questions and thoughts to our panel, and enjoy a drink, join us for a great night out. Tickets are priced at €10 and available to buy online here.

Capacity for the Volkswagen-supported event is limited so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Please note the show will be filmed and broadcast.

Buy tickets for The42 Rugby Show Live in East Side Tavern, Thursday 22 February, at 7pm:

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
FOOTBALL
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
'He's a boy who needs love': Memphis Depay continues to frustrate despite frequent brilliance
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
Chris Farrell has 'his nose in front' for Ireland's 13 shirt - Schmidt
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie