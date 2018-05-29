This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry's new kids on the block - 'There was kind of a rallying cry at home to introduce young blood'

Kerry are the last county to start out on the 2018 championship circuit this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 29 May 2018, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,322 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4043125

IN THE FALLOUT from last August’s All-Ireland semi-final exit, Kerry supporters wanted the rebuilding to commence.

pjimage David Clifford, Sean O'Shea and Jason Foley will all be tipped to make their senior championship bows for Kerry this weekend. Source: INPHO

The thinking was that the raw materials were there and management had been slow to utilise them. With four golden minor teams having swept the boards since 2014, there was a considerable push for them to be exposed to the senior arena.

West Kerry pair Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tom O’Sullivan have both sampled senior championship fare, Ó Beaglaoich against Dublin in 2016 and O’Sullivan in that Mayo replay last August. Sean O’Shea made the bench as Kerry’s 2017 summer progressed.

But after that, the blossoming of minor talent at senior level has yet to take place. The expectation was 2018 would be the season where the onus was on new blood coursing through the Kerry setup.

Next Sunday will see Kerry become the last team to step out on the 2018 championship road and Colm Cooper believes there will be fresh faces populating the team when it is revealed on Friday night.

“They lost up to Mayo here last year and there was kind of a rallying cry at home to introduce young blood, which he was done. Bearing in mind the first championship game is this weekend, I think potentially you could have five new starters for Kerry.

“(David) Clifford and (Sean) O’Shea are two. Possibly Jason Foley. Like Ronan Shanahan played the league, we don’t know if he’s going to start. Gavin White from Dr Crokes, he’ll be in with a shout if he’s fit.

“Tom (O’Sullivan) played last year but him and Briain Ó Beaglaoich are very young, he’s played championship but maybe only once or twice. So of those gang, I think there’s probably eight young guys going there and I think five of them might start.”

Kerry used 12 players this spring in the league that have won All-Ireland minor medals since 2014. It was an investment of faith by manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice although injury stalled the progress of a couple of players.

Kerry’s Young Guns

Kerry's new kids on the block - 'There was kind of a rallying cry at home to introduce young blood'
1 / 11

  • Barry O'Sullivan (Dingle)

    Source: John McVitty/INPHO

  • Andrew Barry (right) (Na Gaeil)

    Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

  • Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)

    Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

  • Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

    Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

  • Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

    Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

  • Séan O’Shea (Kenmare)

    Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • David Clifford (Fossa)

    Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

  • Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

    Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

  • Tom O'Sullivan (Dingle)

    Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

  • Cormac Coffey (Kerins O'Rahilly's)

    Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

  • Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

    Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Full-back Jason Foley and wing-forward Micheál Burns were permanent fixtures with seven starts. Ó Beaglaoich started in six games, while there were five starts for Barry O’Sullivan, O’Shea and Clifford.

Tom O’Sullivan lined out from the off three times with Cormac Coffey beginning two games. Killian Spillane and Andrew Barry both started once while also getting substitute appearances in. Matthew Flaherty came on as a sub in five games while Brian Ó Seanacháin was sprung from the bench twice.

For players like Clifford and O’Shea, the difficulty is the quality they showed at minor level heightens the demand for them to excel quickly now they have moved to the elite level. The pair came in for the greatest focus during the league but weighed in with tallies of 0-21 apiece up front – from placed balls 0-13 for O’Shea and 0-12 for Clifford – and provided glimpses of their class in unlocking the defences.

Cooper knows that patience is required but is aware that is a commodity in short supply in his county.

“That’s going to take time but time in Kerry and transition doesn’t really come into the vocabulary really. They’ll still expect to be in here in August and please God in September. That’s what they’ll be judged on. I could see progress.

“It’s very difficult because Division 1 is very, very competitive. You don’t get anything soft. You had to play the young players, when you play young players, you’re going to get inconsistent performances. I think it’s been a big learning curve for them.”

The twin issues of settling on their best squad and tightening matters up at the back prey on Kerry minds before Sunday against Clare.

“My hope is, certainly by the time the Super 8s come around, that they’re in there and they’ve an idea of their best 20 players,” said Cooper.

“I’m still not sure they know them now at the moment because of all the young players coming through.

“My biggest concern is about them defensively, I still think they need to find those players. I think they conceded far too much in the league and I think there was an acceptance of that. That’s the big issue. Every inter-county team, we don’t know what they’re doing in training. So we might have a better idea after Sunday how they’re going to remedy that.

“I was at the Kerry Clare match last year and Clare gave them plenty of it, hit the crossbar at the start of the second half and if that had gone in, things could have been much trickier.

“Eamonn Fitzmaurice will want a performance but most importantly win the match and get to another Munster final and get as much time into the young players as possible. I think that’s the big aim this weekend.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

7 Saturday clashes and one Sunday tie – GAA confirm All-Ireland qualifier fixture details

Cork and Tipp’s reaction to Munster football semi-final will shape their 2018 season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
Linked with Man United, Lazio have 'yet to receive an offer' for star midfielder
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donât think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita
Man United target Umtiti claims Barcelona will have to 'throw him out the door'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie