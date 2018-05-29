Kerry's new kids on the block - 'There was kind of a rallying cry at home to introduce young blood'

IN THE FALLOUT from last August’s All-Ireland semi-final exit, Kerry supporters wanted the rebuilding to commence.

David Clifford, Sean O'Shea and Jason Foley will all be tipped to make their senior championship bows for Kerry this weekend. Source: INPHO

The thinking was that the raw materials were there and management had been slow to utilise them. With four golden minor teams having swept the boards since 2014, there was a considerable push for them to be exposed to the senior arena.

West Kerry pair Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tom O’Sullivan have both sampled senior championship fare, Ó Beaglaoich against Dublin in 2016 and O’Sullivan in that Mayo replay last August. Sean O’Shea made the bench as Kerry’s 2017 summer progressed.

But after that, the blossoming of minor talent at senior level has yet to take place. The expectation was 2018 would be the season where the onus was on new blood coursing through the Kerry setup.

Next Sunday will see Kerry become the last team to step out on the 2018 championship road and Colm Cooper believes there will be fresh faces populating the team when it is revealed on Friday night.

“They lost up to Mayo here last year and there was kind of a rallying cry at home to introduce young blood, which he was done. Bearing in mind the first championship game is this weekend, I think potentially you could have five new starters for Kerry.

“(David) Clifford and (Sean) O’Shea are two. Possibly Jason Foley. Like Ronan Shanahan played the league, we don’t know if he’s going to start. Gavin White from Dr Crokes, he’ll be in with a shout if he’s fit.

“Tom (O’Sullivan) played last year but him and Briain Ó Beaglaoich are very young, he’s played championship but maybe only once or twice. So of those gang, I think there’s probably eight young guys going there and I think five of them might start.”

Kerry used 12 players this spring in the league that have won All-Ireland minor medals since 2014. It was an investment of faith by manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice although injury stalled the progress of a couple of players.

