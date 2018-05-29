7 Saturday clashes and one Sunday tie - GAA confirm All-Ireland qualifier fixture details

THE ALL-IRELAND football finalists for the last two years will begin their 2018 backdoor journey in the Gaelic Grounds at 6pm on Saturday 9 June after the GAA released the fixture details for the opening round of the qualifiers today.

Harte, O'Neill, McGleenan and Rochford will take their teams into action as the qualifiers begin. Source: INPHO

After yesterday morning’s draw which paired Mayo against Limerick, Stephen Rochford’s side discovered their fixture details today as they head back to the site of their qualifier win over Cork last July and their 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay defeat against Mayo.

That game will be one of seven clashes in Round One on Saturday week. The throw-in time has yet to be confirmed for Meath against Tyrone in Navan while Derry against Kildare will take place in the afternoon with a 3pm throw-in time at Owenbeg.

The first ever clash between Wexford and Waterford in the football championship will see the counties clash at 2pm in Innovate Wexford Park, as the Wexford hurlers are in action in Nowlan Park later that evening in the Leinster championship.

There are also 6pm throw-in times for Wicklow against Cavan in Aughrim along with the tie in Tullamore between Offaly and Antrim. Westmeath will take on Armagh for the second successive year in the qualifiers in Mullingar at 7pm.

Armagh and Westmeath players in action in last year's qualifiers. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

There will be one game on the Sunday as London face Louth in Ruislip. Extra-time will be played if necessary and it is winner on the day in all fixtures.

The winners of the eight games in Round One will take on the defeated provincial semi-finalists on Saturday 23 June in Round Two with the draw set to take place on Monday 11 June.

GAA All-Ireland SFC Round One Fixtures

Saturday 9 June

Meath v Tyrone, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, TBC

Wexford v Waterford, Wexford Park, 2pm

Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg, 3pm

Wicklow v Cavan, Aughrim, 6pm

Offaly v Antrim, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6pm

Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 6pm

Westmeath v Armagh, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 7pm

Sunday 10 June

London v Louth, Ruislip, 2pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!