  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injured trio Clifford, O'Shea and Crowley miss out as Kerry face Monaghan

Andrew Barry will join his brother Jack in the Kerry team for Sunday’s game.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 9 Feb 2018, 9:43 PM
2 hours ago 3,387 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3844380

EAMONN FITZMAURICE HAS named the Kerry team for Sunday’s Division 1 game against Monaghan, making three changes from last weekend’s win over Mayo.

Kerry players after the match Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Injured trio David Clifford (hamstring), Sean O’Shea (calf) and Gavin Crowley (wrist) have been replaced by Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage.

Barry replaces Crowley at centre-back and will join his brother Jack in the team. Their sister Meabh will start for Kerry ladies in the curtain raiser in Inniskeen.

The Monaghan team has also been named, with star forward Conor McManus on the bench.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes – captain)

2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)
7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Dáithí Casey (Dr Crokes)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)
18. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)
19. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)
20. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)
21. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
22. Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)
23. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
24. Mikey Geaney (Dingle)
25. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
26. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (An Bhoth)

2. Kieran Duffy (Leachtain)
3. Conor Boyle (Cluain Tiobraid)
4. Barry Kerr (Cearra Craobh Mhairtín)

5. Neil Mc Adam (Na Cláirsigh Mhuineacháin)
6. Paraic Mc Guirk (Seán Mac Diarmada)
7. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn)

8. Darren Hughes (An Bhoth)
9. Niall Kearns (Seán Mac Diarmada)

10. Dessie Ward (Béal Átha Beithe)
11. Dermot Malone (Fág An Bealach)
12. Fintan Kelly (Cluain Eois)

13. Conor Mc Carthy (An Bhoth)
14. Jack Mc Carron (Curraichín)
15. David Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

Subs

16. Shane Garland (Domhnach Maighean)
17. Ryan Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)
18. Colin Walshe (Dubhamlacht)
19. Dessie Mone (Cluain Tiobraid)
20. Ryan Mc Anespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)
21. Thomas Kerr Cearra (Béal Átha Beithe)
22. Owen Duffy (Leachtain)
23. Paudie Mc Kenna (Gaeil Triúcha)
24. Darren Freeman (Naomh Bríd, BÁC)
25. Drew Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)
26. Conor Mc Manus (Cluain Tiobraid)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Two changes as Tyrone go in search of first league win against Kildare

Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Long-term United contract a 'natural consequence' for Shaw, says Mourinho
Antonio Conte says players and club must share responsibility for recent Chelsea slump
Arsenal's new forward line to be unleashed in North London derby and the Premier League talking points
ITALY
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
'We're under no illusions how tough it will be:' Ireland preparing for tricky Italian job
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
Arsene Wenger suggests English players are now 'the masters' of diving
IRELAND
EU 'still waiting' on UK to give specific solutions to Irish border issue
EU 'still waiting' on UK to give specific solutions to Irish border issue
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
SIX NATIONS
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
Utterly reckless Italian tip tackle pits Ireland U20s against 14 men
Alun Wyn Jones laughs off verbal grenades from 'Uncle Eddie'
The Rugby Show: Six Nations preview with Stephen Ferris

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie