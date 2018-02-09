Injured trio Clifford, O'Shea and Crowley miss out as Kerry face Monaghan

EAMONN FITZMAURICE HAS named the Kerry team for Sunday’s Division 1 game against Monaghan, making three changes from last weekend’s win over Mayo.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Injured trio David Clifford (hamstring), Sean O’Shea (calf) and Gavin Crowley (wrist) have been replaced by Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage.

Barry replaces Crowley at centre-back and will join his brother Jack in the team. Their sister Meabh will start for Kerry ladies in the curtain raiser in Inniskeen.

The Monaghan team has also been named, with star forward Conor McManus on the bench.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes – captain)

2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11. Dáithí Casey (Dr Crokes)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)

18. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle)

19. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)

20. Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)

21. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

22. Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)

23. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

24. Mikey Geaney (Dingle)

25. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

26. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (An Bhoth)

2. Kieran Duffy (Leachtain)

3. Conor Boyle (Cluain Tiobraid)

4. Barry Kerr (Cearra Craobh Mhairtín)

5. Neil Mc Adam (Na Cláirsigh Mhuineacháin)

6. Paraic Mc Guirk (Seán Mac Diarmada)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn)

8. Darren Hughes (An Bhoth)

9. Niall Kearns (Seán Mac Diarmada)

10. Dessie Ward (Béal Átha Beithe)

11. Dermot Malone (Fág An Bealach)

12. Fintan Kelly (Cluain Eois)

13. Conor Mc Carthy (An Bhoth)

14. Jack Mc Carron (Curraichín)

15. David Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

Subs

16. Shane Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

17. Ryan Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)

18. Colin Walshe (Dubhamlacht)

19. Dessie Mone (Cluain Tiobraid)

20. Ryan Mc Anespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)

21. Thomas Kerr Cearra (Béal Átha Beithe)

22. Owen Duffy (Leachtain)

23. Paudie Mc Kenna (Gaeil Triúcha)

24. Darren Freeman (Naomh Bríd, BÁC)

25. Drew Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)

26. Conor Mc Manus (Cluain Tiobraid)

