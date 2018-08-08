This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fitzmaurice: 'The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him'

The former Kerry boss has revealed that a member of his panel received a nasty letter during the summer, which he believes ‘crossed the line’.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 13,166 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4169591
Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ÉAMONN FITZMAURICE HAS revealed that a player in the Kerry senior football panel received a letter telling them to “jump off a cliff”.

The Finuge clubman stepped down as Kerry manager at the weekend following his side’s exit from the All-Ireland SFC, and alluded to an air of “negativity that was coming at the team” in his parting statement.

He also referred to “anonymous letters” that he has received during his six-years in charge of the Kingdom.

Speaking on Off The Ball AM, Fitzmaurice expanded on that point and explained that managers are somewhat accustomed to getting this kind of mail in their position, but he stressed that targeting a player in a similar way was going “too far”.

“I’ve never taken any notice of that stuff because as I said, it goes with the territory,” Fitzmaurice began.

“Jack O’Connor got it, Pat O’Shea got it, Páidí [Ó Sé] got it. Mick O’Dwyer won eight All-Irelands and he got it, so it’s not something that I was ever precious about but something that changed this summer was players, and one player in particular, that got a letter.

“And it was more what was in the letter that annoyed me and I felt it was gone too far.

The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him that were named in the letter. I felt that was going way too far.

“As I said, when it’s coming at a manager and the selectors got a few [letters] this summer as well which was no harm for them to get a touch of it,” he laughs, “but when it goes to a player, really it’s gone too far.”

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

He continued: “The lads are amateurs. I’ve been in the dressing with a lot of those lads for six years, some of the younger lads for two or three years and there’s a good a bunch as you can meet.

“They’re so dedicated and they’re so committed to the Kerry jersey it’s unbelievable. They were a fantastic bunch to work with so I’d always defend them to the hilt and I didn’t like that, I think that’s going too far really.”

When it was put to him that this kind of communication is a form of “hate mail”, Fitzmaurice agreed and while he said that the letter, which was sent during the summer, “didn’t bother” the player in question, the now former Kerry boss added:

“It is [hate mail] and I think with regard to the letters I’ve got myself and the anonymous letters, I wouldn’t go so far as to call them hate mail.

There have been some that have been fairly vitriolic but a lot of them wouldn’t and were in the harmless variety of things to be fair. They are anonymous letters and you wouldn’t take any notice of them but that one crossed the line that one that got the player.

“That’s probably where that came from on Saturday night, I hadn’t planned to say that but it came out.

“I know it’s taken a bit of a life of its own since. From the management perspective, I’d say there isn’t a manager in the country that doesn’t get some kind of a letter at some stage and that’s even club managers so as a Kerry manager you’re not going to be precious about that.

I think it’s definitely time to shout stop when players are getting very strongly worded letters like that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Darren Randolph keeps clean sheet as Boro see off Blades
Darren Randolph keeps clean sheet as Boro see off Blades
Liverpool conclude free-scoring pre-season with win over Torino
'An incredibly sad day', 'dreadful' - Arsenal legend and supporters' trust lament Kroenke takeover
IRELAND
â¬1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
€1.5 million announced by Ross is new 'windfall' funding
Johnny Sexton succeeds retired Isa Nacewa as Leinster's captain
It's official! Ireland rise to 8th in world rankings after heroic World Cup run
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wolves break club transfer record to sign Spanish winger for Premier League return
Wolves break club transfer record to sign Spanish winger for Premier League return
Premier League newcomers Fulham seal loan deal for England international Chambers
Added competition for Arter as Bournemouth spend €27.9m on Colombian international
LADIES FOOTBALL
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
All roads lead to Dr Hyde Park for All-Ireland quarter-final double-header
'It was a strange match for an All-Ireland quarter-final in that it was so lopsided'
Ruthless Cork put 8-18 past Westmeath to set up mouth-watering clash with Donegal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie