  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s only January. We’re not going to get carried away, but it’s a step in the right direction'

New Offaly boss Kevin Martin opened up his tenure with a positive performance and result last night.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 7:05 AM
3 hours ago 2,561 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820716

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

AS FAR AS season openers go, last night was the perfect start to life under Kevin Martin for Offaly.

Kevin Martin Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Much of the talk heading into the Division 1B clash against Dublin surrounded Pat Gilroy and his maiden competitive game in charge, but Offaly grabbed the headlines in some style for their first Croke Park victory in almost 13 years.

Martin is Offay’s fourth manager in the last four years, a sign of the tough times the county have endured of late. A double All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star during his playing days, Martin has restored an attractive style of hurling to the county team.

They played with a sense of freedom and flair during the 2-25 to 1-13 victory that Offaly supporters haven’t witnessed in some time.

Even accounting for Cork’s win over Kilkenny, Offaly’s 13-point victory was the story of the night. While it’s important not to read too much into one game, this result and performance will bring renewed optimism that the team is on an upward curve.

“I tell ya, I’m absolutely delighted for Offaly tonight,” Tommy Walsh gushed on the eir Sport coverage.

“They’re such great hurling men in Offaly, they’ve had tough years the last couple of years after the great teams of the 90s. Great hurling people. That’s a massive win.”

ChrisCrummy and Thomas Geraghty Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The trio of returning players from the inter-county wilderness - Colin Egan, Conor Mahon and Dan Currams – brought a physicality up front that troubled Dublin from the off.

Egan landed three scores of the highest quality, while Currams clipped over a brace including a fine effort from near the sideline. Playing in his first county game since 2014, Mahon caused Dublin problems at full-forward and won the penalty that Shane Dooley drilled home shortly after half-time.

“We were outfought and outworked there by Offaly,” a disappointed Gilroy said afterwards. “They’re a strong team, a physical team. They worked very hard for each other. And they outplayed us. There can be no argument from us.”

Offaly’s use of possession and superior stick work saw them frequently play their way out of trouble. Some good recycling of the ball helped them set-up unmarked players like Egan and Shane Kinsella for some superb scores from distance.

“I have to say it was a really good performance,” said Martin. “I wasn’t surprised. They worked hard. We were in a really good place during the week.

“Mentally they (Offaly) were strong. I have to say they really performed. We knew Dublin were going to bring a physicality to it and we had to match them. That’s what we were training for. To get up here and get fit and get strong.”

Offaly scored just a point from play in the third quarter as Dublin edged back to within five points. The Faithful responded to that dip by outscoring their opponents by 1-6 to 0-1 down the stretch in impressive fashion.

Liam Langton celebrates scoring Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

As Dublin chased the game, Martin pulled wing-forward Damien Egan back as a spare defender and brought pacey youngster Liam Langton off the bench into a two-man full-forward line.

It allowed the visitors absorb the Dublin pressure, before expertly hitting them on the counter attack. Langton scored Offaly’s second goal seconds after his introduction.

Martin continued: “We have the hurlers. It’s only January, we’re not going to get carried away. It’s one week. But it’s a step in the right direction and it’s positive.

“There’s optimism around the county the last couple of weeks. But I have to say when the boys got a sniff that we could win the game, they did push on.

“It’s confidence. And we have to start building confidence. That’s what we’ve been lacking the last number of years. It’s a work in progress.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Kingston’s early goal propels Cork past Kilkenny as Meyler era begins on winning note

1-3 for Brian Fenton in masterful display as Dublin shake off rust to blitz Kildare

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
CORK
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'
'Pooper snoopers are needed to stop family walks ending in excrement being scrubbed from shoes'
'It was tough. I just wasn't myself, my body was extremely weak. It just shut down'
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie