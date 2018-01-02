  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I don’t think it's sunk in yet' - Irish defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1 million jackpot

The Preston North End defender validated his winning ticket at his local supermarket in Wexford on Tuesday morning.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 7:28 PM
10 hours ago 48,985 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/3778205

Millionaire Raffle winner collects €1 million Euro from National Lottery 0P1A8850 The 22-year-old won the top prize on the National Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

FORMER CORK CITY and current Preston North End defender Kevin O’Connor was the surprise winner of a €1 million National Lottery raffle over the weekend.

The 22-year-old validated his winning ticket at his local supermarket in Castlebridge this morning after it had been bought and posted to him by his uncle as a gift.

The Enniscorthy native moved to Preston alongside team-mate Sean Maguire in July and was crowned a double winner with City in November; helping John Caulfield’s side to both the Premier Division and FAI Cup titles.

The footballer was given the winning ticket by his godfather Peadar Murphy, who purchased it on 14 December at Flanagan’s Centra Supermarket.

Johnny Dunleavy and Kevin O'Connor celebrate He won both the Premier Division and FAI Cup with Cork City in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Unknown to me, our local store in Castlebridge was announced as the winning shop for the Millionaire Raffle and my mam phoned me in a panic and told me to start looking for the ticket!,” said O’Connor on Tuesday.

“After some searching, I sent them a picture of the ticket but I never really believed that it was the winner of the €1 million prize. We (Preston North End) had a game with Middlesbrough on Monday night so I completely put it to the back of my head until after the final whistle.”

He added: “It’s been an incredible two days and I don’t think the win has sunk in yet. I have no immediate plans but will take a few days before we make any decisions.

“The important part of today was having my family with me so they will be at the forefront of any plans.

Millionaire Raffle winner collects €1 million Euro from National Lottery 0P1A8885 O'Connor pictured with his girlfriend Chloe O’Leary.

“My main focus at the moment is to help Preston climb the Championship and hopefully challenge for a Premier League spot over the next couple of months.”

He will return to England having collected his winnings from National Lottery HQ in Dublin as Preston prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

