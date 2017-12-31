  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

12 young Irish footballers to watch out for in 2018

Wolves’ Connor Ronan and others you are likely to be hearing more of in the coming months.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 8:30 PM
10 hours ago 6,119 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3744196

1. Connor Ronan

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Etihad Stadium Source: Tim Goode

Has featured sporadically for Wolves’ first team over the past two seasons, and caught the eye in particular during the club’s League Cup match with Man City earlier this season. Even Kevin De Bruyne is a fan, as Ronan relayed to The42 back in November.

2. Declan Rice

West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers - Carabao Cup - Third Round - London Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

At 18, Rice has already made a number of appearances for West Ham in the Premier League. The London-born Ireland U21 international can play both as a defensive midfielder and centre-back, featuring in the latter position recently when the Hammers came desperately close to holding Premier League leaders Man City to a draw.

3. Jayson Molumby

Brighton and Hove Albion v Barnet - Carabao Cup - Second Round - AMEX Stadium Source: Gareth Fuller

The 18-year-old Waterford native has already featured for the Brighton senior team in the League Cup. A memorable few weeks also saw him captain the Ireland U19s in his home county back in October. He has been part of an encouraging run of results for Tom Mohan’s side. Goals from the similarly promising Neil Farrugia and  Lee O’Connor saw them beat Serbia 2-1 to qualify for the Euros Elite Round earlier this year.

4. Aaron Connolly

Brighton and Hove Albion v Barnet - Carabao Cup - Second Round - AMEX Stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Ireland’s senior side may not be blessed with an abundance of top-class strikers currently, but there is at least one exciting prospect coming through. Like fellow Irishman Molumby, Galway native Connolly has already made his debut for the Brighton senior team in the EFL Cup. The teenage attacker was also part of the Ireland U17 side that reached the quarter-finals of the European Championships earlier this year before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to an England team that would go on to win the World Cup the following October.

5. Josh Cullen

Hull City v Bolton Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship - KCOM Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

A technically accomplished midfielder, Cullen has already made a Premier League debut for West Ham, coming off the bench in a 2015 win over Liverpool at Anfield. For the most part though, he has gained experience playing senior football in League One, while on loan at Bradford and in the Championship with Bolton this season.

6. Ronan Curtis

Republic of Ireland v Israel - 2019 UEFA Under 21 Qualifying - Group Five - Tallaght Stadium Source: Niall Carson

A powerful runner who has already established himself as a key player for Derry City, Curtis is also an Ireland U21 international. The winger/attacker caught the eye playing in the Europa League earlier in the season and attracted interest from Swedish side Ostersunds as a result, though a move there fell through ultimately.

7. Ryan Manning

Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park Source: PA Archive/PA Images

A gifted playmaker, the 21-year-old’s story has been well-documented as he went from Galway United to the brink of a QPR exit and then right back in contention for the first team again, inking a long-term contract last January owing to his impressive progress. Manning has caught the eye for the Ireland U21s and a senior debut cannot be too far off if he continues improving at his current rate.

8. Jack Byrne

Jack Byrne Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The last 12 months have been a significant learning curve for Byrne. Last year, the Dubliner was being invited to train with the Irish senior side and gaining plenty of acclaim for some standout performances on loan with Dutch side Cambuur in the Eredivisie. However, since leaving Man City permanently, things haven’t gone entirely to plan for Byrne. He struggled to make an impact at Blackburn and Wigan, but the midfielder seems to be rediscovering the form of old now on loan at Oldham in League One, though his future there is looking highly uncertain too.

9. Ryan Sweeney

Crewe Alexandra v Stoke City - Pre-Season - Gresty Road Source: PA Wire/PA Images

On loan from Stoke, the 20-year-old centre-back has impressed at Bristol Rovers this season. Sweeney, who was born in London, has also been a key component of Noel King’s Ireland U21 side, who are currently second behind Germany in their 2019 Uefa European U21 Championship qualification group and have conceded just three goals in five games.

10. Reece Grego-Cox

Republic of Ireland v Israel - 2019 UEFA Under 21 Qualifying - Group Five - Tallaght Stadium Source: Niall Carson

The 21-year-old made a Premier League debut for QPR as far back as 2015. Since then, he has had to be patient at club level, spending last season on loan at Newport County in League Two before injury cut short this stint prematurely. He has been compared to Charlie Austin by youth coach Steve Gallen, and demonstrated further evidence of his potential by hitting a hat-trick in the Ireland U21 team’s win against Israel last October.

11. Jake Doyle-Hayes

Aston Villa u23 v Middlesbrough u23 - Premier League 2 - Villa Park Source: David Davies

A 19-year-old midfielder who was born in Marino in Dublin before re-locating to Cavan at a young age, Jake Doyle-Hayes signed for Villa in 2015 despite interest from bigger clubs in Man United and Chelsea. The youngster has represented Ireland at various age groups and penned a new three-year contract with Villa last September. Since then he has made further progress, appearing twice for the club in the EFL Cup, while making the bench for their Championship match against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

12. Harry Charsley

Accrington Stanley v Everton - Pre-Season - Wham Stadium Source: Dave Howarth

A regular for the Ireland U21s and Everton’s reserve sides, Charsley recently made his senior debut for the Toffees in the Europa League. Primarily a midfielder, the Wirral-born 21-year-old lined out at left-back against Apollon Limassol and drew plaudits for his assured display on the night.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘I hear my name. ‘Woah, I’m in.’ But it was only at training I realised I was starting over Tony Ward’>

The Irishman who was ‘better than George Best’ and other little-known stories>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
12 young Irish footballers to watch out for in 2018
12 young Irish footballers to watch out for in 2018
Arsenal left fuming as contentious penalty sees West Brom snatch a point
Goal-scoring sensation Mohamed Salah a doubt for Liverpool on New Year's day
FOOTBALL
Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after de Bruyne injury
Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after de Bruyne injury
United's Young facing 3-match ban after being charged over Tadic clash
Job search - Notts Forest now looking for a 10th manager since 2012
HURLING
So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017
So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017
18 for 18: Multi-talented Jack Canning hoping to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncle Joe
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Longford snap up Rovers midfielder despite contract offer from Belgium
Longford snap up Rovers midfielder despite contract offer from Belgium
Former League of Ireland favourite returns to Cork City after 6 years in Britain
Sadlier's time to shine with Cork and your ridiculously early 2018 League of Ireland predictions
REPORT
Frustrated Man United fail to score at Old Trafford as Saints earn a point
Frustrated Man United fail to score at Old Trafford as Saints earn a point
Returning James McCarthy makes second Premier League start of 2017 in Everton loss and all today's results
£75 million man watches on as red-hot Salah inspires Liverpool to victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie