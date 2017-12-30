  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Watch: Aiden McGeady hits vital winner for relegation-threatened Sunderland

Elsewhere, there was encouraging news for Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who celebrated his 19th birthday by making the bench for Aston Villa.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 6:11 PM
35 minutes ago 1,238 Views No Comments
AIDEN MCGEADY SCORED the only goal as Sunderland earned a much-needed 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.

The victory took Chris Coleman’s side out of the relegation zone, after the Irish international headed home Adam Matthews’ cross on 40 minutes.

Elsewhere in the Championship, there was encouraging news for Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who celebrated his 19th birthday by making the bench in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win away to Middlesbrough.

English Championship results on Saturday:

Barnsley 1 Reading 1

Birmingham 1 Leeds United 0

Brentford 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Burton 0 Norwich 0

Hull 2 Fulham 2

Ipswich Town 1 Derby County 2

Middlesbrough 0 Aston Villa 1

Nottingham Forest 0 Sunderland 1

Sheffield United 0 Bolton 1

Playing later (1730 GMT)

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played Friday

Cardiff 0 Preston North End 1

Millwall 1 QPR 0 

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

