Watch: Aiden McGeady hits vital winner for relegation-threatened Sunderland

AIDEN MCGEADY SCORED the only goal as Sunderland earned a much-needed 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.
The victory took Chris Coleman’s side out of the relegation zone, after the Irish international headed home Adam Matthews’ cross on 40 minutes.
Elsewhere in the Championship, there was encouraging news for Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who celebrated his 19th birthday by making the bench in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win away to Middlesbrough.
English Championship results on Saturday:
Barnsley 1 Reading 1
Birmingham 1 Leeds United 0
Brentford 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton 0 Norwich 0
Hull 2 Fulham 2
Ipswich Town 1 Derby County 2
Middlesbrough 0 Aston Villa 1
Nottingham Forest 0 Sunderland 1
Sheffield United 0 Bolton 1
Playing later (1730 GMT)
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Played Friday
Cardiff 0 Preston North End 1
Millwall 1 QPR 0
