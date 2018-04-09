Kidney's London Irish win, Madigan and Bristol promoted, and all the exiles action

THREE OF THE four Irish provinces enjoyed success in the Guinness Pro14 and it was a good weekend for several of the Irishmen abroad too.
Here, we round-up the action from England and France in recent days.
Aviva Premiership
Declan KidneyÂ andÂ Les Kissâ€™ London Irish gave themselves a faint lifeline in the English top flight by hammering Harlequins 35-5 away from home on Saturday.
The Exiles remain bottom of the Premiership and are still nine points behind 11th-placed Worcester but this bonus-point win at least keeps their hopes of staying up alive with three tough league games left.
London Irish face Exeter at home this Sunday, before a home tie with Saracens and then a trip to Bath on the final day of the campaign.
The excitement of London Irishâ€™s four-try win was dampened by Worcesterâ€™s 27-13 win against Newcastle.
Meanwhile,Â Mark McCallâ€˜s Saracens hammered Alan Gaffneyâ€™s NorthamptonÂ 63-13Â to continue their chase of leaders Exeter.
Ian WhittenÂ was on the right wing for the Chiefs as they secured a bonus-point victory of their own against David Humphreysâ€˜Â Gloucester yesterday on a 46-10 scoreline.
Gareth Steenson, who has lost the starting out-half shirt toÂ Joe Simmonds in recent weeks,Â came off the bench for Exeter to score a 75th-minute try, picking off a loose Gloucester offload.
Wasps suffered a 28-27 defeat to Sale on Friday night, losing to a late MarlandÂ Yarde try, with future Munster fullbackÂ Mike HaleyÂ playing the 80 minutes for the Sharks.
Ulster-bound tightheadÂ Marty MooreÂ was a replacement for Wasps in the closing minutes, his 15th league appearance of the season.
Leicester Tigers, for whomÂ Geordan MurphyÂ is an assistant coach, enjoyed a five-try 34-19 win over Bath.
Greene King IPA Championship
Pat Lamâ€™s Bristol were confirmed as champions of the English second tier over the weekend, as their big win away to Nottingham was followed up by second-placed Ealing Trailfinders losing to Doncaster.
With the Championship play-offs scrapped this season, Bristol â€“ for whomÂ Conor McPhillipsÂ is backs and attack coach â€“ will go straight up to the Premiership.
Ireland international out-halfÂ Ian MadiganÂ kicked seven conversions and two penalties in the 60-17 win overÂ Ian Costelloâ€˜s Nottingham on Friday night.
Former Leinster and Connacht hooker Jason Harris-WrightÂ scored his ninth try in 17 league appearances, while former Ireland U20 internationalÂ Joe JoyceÂ started in the second row and Irish-qualified backÂ Jack ToveyÂ came off the bench.
Ex-Munster manÂ Sean ScanlonÂ was at fullback for Nottingham, whileÂ Gearoid LyonsÂ started at out-half,Â Jordan CoghlanÂ was at number eight and former Connacht lockÂ Danny QualterÂ also started.
Ealingâ€™s challenge to Bristol ended with a 50-19 defeat away to the Doncaster Knights, for whom Worcester-bound scrum-halfÂ Michael HeaneyÂ came off the bench.
Former Stade FranÃ§ais fullback/out-halfÂ Peter LydonÂ was part of the replacements bench for Ealing.
London Scottish enjoyed a 49-14 win over Rotherham Titans, with first team captainÂ Danny KennyÂ impressing at number eight and former Ireland U20 wing Charlie IngallÂ among the try scorers.
Former Ireland Exiles out-halfÂ Caolan RyanÂ scored a conversion for the already-relegated Titans.
Cornish Pirates had a big 51-20 victory over Richmond, with ex-Ireland U20 wing Alex Oâ€™Meara, who previously trained with Connacht, scoring a first-half try. Former Ulster propÂ Craig TrenierÂ came off the bench for the defeated Richmond.
Second rowÂ Jerry SextonÂ scored a try for Jersey yesterday, but that five-pointer didnâ€™t help to prevent a 26-21 defeat against Yorkshire Carnegie.
Former Ulster centre Mark BestÂ was in the midfield for Jersey once again, while another ex-Ulster player,Â Conor Joyce, was in the back row.
Top 14
Bottom club Oyonnax, for whomÂ Mike PrendergastÂ is attack coach, saw their hopes of staying up take a blow with a 36-21 defeat to relegation rivals Agen on Saturday.
Former Munster manÂ Dave RyanÂ started at tighthead for Agen, who now sit six points clear of the 13th-placed Brive.
Ex-Munster lockÂ Dave FoleyÂ came off the bench in a 19-18 defeat away to Bordeaux, whereÂ Jeremy DavidsonÂ is forwards coach.
Pro D2
Ex-Munster lockÂ John MadiganÂ made his 21st start of the season for Massy as they beat Biarritz 31-24 on Friday night to move up to 11th place in the second tier of French rugby.
His fellow ex-Munster lockÂ Frank Bradshaw RyanÂ was in seventh-placed Neversâ€™ second row as they win 34-19 againstÂ Soyaux-Angouleme, the former Shannon man making his 14th appearance of the campaign.
Former Munster academy playerÂ Steve McMahonÂ was at fullback again for Carcassone on Friday but they suffered a 38-19 loss at home to Beziers.
Guinness Pro14
Munster-boundÂ Tadhg BeirneÂ was in the second row for Scarlets as he bid farewell to Parc y Scarlets by helping the Welsh region to a 26-8 victory over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.
Former Connacht coachÂ Michael Bradleyâ€˜s Zebre suffered a 41-6 defeat away to Leinster.Â
