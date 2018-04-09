  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kidney's London Irish win, Madigan and Bristol promoted, and all the exiles action

London Irish and Bristol may still be swapping places next season.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 9 Apr 2018, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,041 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3947796

THREE OF THE four Irish provinces enjoyed success in the Guinness Pro14 and it was a good weekend for several of the Irishmen abroad too.

Here, we round-up the action from England and France in recent days.

Aviva Premiership

Declan KidneyÂ andÂ Les Kissâ€™ London Irish gave themselves a faint lifeline in the English top flight by hammering Harlequins 35-5 away from home on Saturday.

Declan Kidney before the game Kidney had reason to smile over the weekend. Source: Martin Bennett/INPHO

The Exiles remain bottom of the Premiership and are still nine points behind 11th-placed Worcester but this bonus-point win at least keeps their hopes of staying up alive with three tough league games left.

London Irish face Exeter at home this Sunday, before a home tie with Saracens and then a trip to Bath on the final day of the campaign.

The excitement of London Irishâ€™s four-try win was dampened by Worcesterâ€™s 27-13 win against Newcastle.

Meanwhile,Â Mark McCallâ€˜s Saracens hammered Alan Gaffneyâ€™s NorthamptonÂ 63-13Â to continue their chase of leaders Exeter.

Ian WhittenÂ was on the right wing for the Chiefs as they secured a bonus-point victory of their own against David Humphreysâ€˜Â Gloucester yesterday on a 46-10 scoreline.

Gareth Steenson, who has lost the starting out-half shirt toÂ Joe Simmonds in recent weeks,Â came off the bench for Exeter to score a 75th-minute try, picking off a loose Gloucester offload.

Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks - Aviva Premiership - Franklin's Gardens Mike Haley will be playing for Munster next season. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Wasps suffered a 28-27 defeat to Sale on Friday night, losing to a late MarlandÂ Yarde try, with future Munster fullbackÂ Mike HaleyÂ playing the 80 minutes for the Sharks.

Ulster-bound tightheadÂ Marty MooreÂ was a replacement for Wasps in the closing minutes, his 15th league appearance of the season.

Leicester Tigers, for whomÂ Geordan MurphyÂ is an assistant coach, enjoyed a five-try 34-19 win over Bath.

Greene King IPA Championship

Pat Lamâ€™s Bristol were confirmed as champions of the English second tier over the weekend, as their big win away to Nottingham was followed up by second-placed Ealing Trailfinders losing to Doncaster.

With the Championship play-offs scrapped this season, Bristol â€“ for whomÂ Conor McPhillipsÂ is backs and attack coach â€“ will go straight up to the Premiership.

Ireland international out-halfÂ Ian MadiganÂ kicked seven conversions and two penalties in the 60-17 win overÂ Ian Costelloâ€˜s Nottingham on Friday night.

Ian Madigan Madigan will be playing Premiership rugby next season. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Former Leinster and Connacht hooker Jason Harris-WrightÂ scored his ninth try in 17 league appearances, while former Ireland U20 internationalÂ Joe JoyceÂ started in the second row and Irish-qualified backÂ Jack ToveyÂ came off the bench.

Ex-Munster manÂ Sean ScanlonÂ was at fullback for Nottingham, whileÂ Gearoid LyonsÂ started at out-half,Â Jordan CoghlanÂ was at number eight and former Connacht lockÂ Danny QualterÂ also started.

Ealingâ€™s challenge to Bristol ended with a 50-19 defeat away to the Doncaster Knights, for whom Worcester-bound scrum-halfÂ Michael HeaneyÂ came off the bench.

Former Stade FranÃ§ais fullback/out-halfÂ Peter LydonÂ was part of the replacements bench for Ealing.

London Scottish enjoyed a 49-14 win over Rotherham Titans, with first team captainÂ Danny KennyÂ impressing at number eight and former Ireland U20 wing Charlie IngallÂ among the try scorers.

Former Ireland Exiles out-halfÂ Caolan RyanÂ scored a conversion for the already-relegated Titans.

Cornish Pirates had a big 51-20 victory over Richmond, with ex-Ireland U20 wing Alex Oâ€™Meara, who previously trained with Connacht, scoring a first-half try. Former Ulster propÂ Craig TrenierÂ came off the bench for the defeated Richmond.

Conor Joyce Former Ulsterman Conor Joyce was in action for Jersey. Source: Presseye/Darren Kidd/INPHO

Second rowÂ Jerry SextonÂ scored a try for Jersey yesterday, but that five-pointer didnâ€™t help to prevent a 26-21 defeat against Yorkshire Carnegie.

Former Ulster centre Mark BestÂ was in the midfield for Jersey once again, while another ex-Ulster player,Â Conor Joyce, was in the back row.

Top 14

Bottom club Oyonnax, for whomÂ Mike PrendergastÂ is attack coach, saw their hopes of staying up take a blow with a 36-21 defeat to relegation rivals Agen on Saturday.

Former Munster manÂ Dave RyanÂ started at tighthead for Agen, who now sit six points clear of the 13th-placed Brive.

Ex-Munster lockÂ Dave FoleyÂ came off the bench in a 19-18 defeat away to Bordeaux, whereÂ Jeremy DavidsonÂ is forwards coach.

Pro D2

Ex-Munster lockÂ John MadiganÂ made his 21st start of the season for Massy as they beat Biarritz 31-24 on Friday night to move up to 11th place in the second tier of French rugby.

John Madigan celebrates John Madigan has been a key man for Massy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

His fellow ex-Munster lockÂ Frank Bradshaw RyanÂ was in seventh-placed Neversâ€™ second row as they win 34-19 againstÂ Soyaux-Angouleme, the former Shannon man making his 14th appearance of the campaign.

Former Munster academy playerÂ Steve McMahonÂ was at fullback again for Carcassone on Friday but they suffered a 38-19 loss at home to Beziers.

Guinness Pro14

Munster-boundÂ Tadhg BeirneÂ was in the second row for Scarlets as he bid farewell to Parc y Scarlets by helping the Welsh region to a 26-8 victory over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

Former Connacht coachÂ Michael Bradleyâ€˜s Zebre suffered a 41-6 defeat away to Leinster.Â 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Plenty of pleasing aspects for Leinster as Deegan the latest star turn off the production line

Munster win in South Africa and Ulster enter bonus territory â€“ the weekendâ€™s Pro14 highlights

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'Sometimes he needs to rest': Zidane explains Ronaldo's derby withdrawal
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie