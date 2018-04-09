Munster win in South Africa and Ulster enter bonus territory - the weekend's Pro14 highlights

AFTER THE HIGHS of the last few weeks, it was another good weekend for the provinces as the Guinness Pro14 returned with Ulster, Leinster and Munster all recording important victories.
The one blemish was defeat for Kieran Keane’s Connacht to the Ospreys, a result which all but ends their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.
Catch up on all the weekend’s action from round 19 below.
Cheetahs 29-27 Cardiff BluesSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Southern Kings 22-39 MunsterSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Ospreys 39-10 ConnachtSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Scarlets 26-8 Glasgow WarriorsSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Leinster 41-6 ZebreSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
Edinburgh 20-32 UlsterSource: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
UL Bohs and Railway run riot in the final round of the Women’s All-Ireland League
‘It was great being back, I remember coming to this stadium from the age of four’
COMMENTS