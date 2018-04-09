Munster win in South Africa and Ulster enter bonus territory - the weekend's Pro14 highlights

AFTER THE HIGHS of the last few weeks, it was another good weekend for the provinces as the Guinness Pro14 returned with Ulster, Leinster and Munster all recording important victories.

The one blemish was defeat for Kieran Keane’s Connacht to the Ospreys, a result which all but ends their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.

Catch up on all the weekend’s action from round 19 below.

Cheetahs 29-27 Cardiff Blues

Southern Kings 22-39 Munster

Ospreys 39-10 Connacht

Scarlets 26-8 Glasgow Warriors

Leinster 41-6 Zebre

Edinburgh 20-32 Ulster

