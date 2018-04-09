  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Munster win in South Africa and Ulster enter bonus territory - the weekend's Pro14 highlights

Here’s all the action from round 19 you may have missed.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 12:28 AM
1 hour ago 688 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3947602

AFTER THE HIGHS of the last few weeks, it was another good weekend for the provinces as the Guinness Pro14 returned with Ulster, Leinster and Munster all recording important victories.

The one blemish was defeat for Kieran Keane’s Connacht to the Ospreys, a result which all but ends their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.

Catch up on all the weekend’s action from round 19 below.

Cheetahs 29-27 Cardiff Blues

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Southern Kings 22-39 Munster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

 

Ospreys 39-10 Connacht

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Scarlets 26-8 Glasgow Warriors

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Leinster 41-6 Zebre

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Edinburgh 20-32 Ulster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

The42 Team

