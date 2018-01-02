6 players from last year's Leinster final team to start for Kildare in 2018 opener

KILDARE HAVE SELECTED six players from the side that started in last year’s Leinster football final as they get set to commence their 2018 season tomorrow night.

Kildare lost out to Dublin in last year's Leinster football final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Lilywhites entertain Louth in the Bord Na Móna O’Byrne Cup with their round two clash in Hawkfield throwing in at 8pm.

Manager Cian O’Neill is able to field six experienced figures in his side with survivors from last summer’s provincial decider loss to Dublin.

Full-back Mick O’Grady and centre-back Johnny Byrne will anchor the defence with Kevin Feely lining out at midfield. The attack includes the trio of Fergal Conway, David Slattery and Cathal McNally.

Kildare's Kevin Feely in action in the first test for Ireland in last year's International Rules Series. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Some of the new faces include goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill, corner-back Eoin Powderly, wing-back Kevin Flynn – who featured for Celbridge in last year’s Kildare senior football decider – and midfielder Luke Flynn, a younger brother of established attacker Daniel.

Kildare boss Cian O'Neill Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Mikey Kelly (Round Towers)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4. Eoin Powderly (Kilcock)

5. Daniel Courtney (Kilcock)

6. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. David Slattery (Confey)

12. Mark Sherry (Two Mile House)

13. Brian McLaughlin (Clane)

14. Chris Healy (Two Mile House)

15. Cathal McNally (Johnstownbridge)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

