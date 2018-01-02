  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
6 players from last year's Leinster final team to start for Kildare in 2018 opener

The Lilywhites take on Louth in the O’Byrne Cup tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 4:41 PM
2 hours ago 1,868 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3777803

KILDARE HAVE SELECTED six players from the side that started in last year’s Leinster football final as they get set to commence their 2018 season tomorrow night.

Kildare stand for the national anthem Kildare lost out to Dublin in last year's Leinster football final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Lilywhites entertain Louth in the Bord Na Móna O’Byrne Cup with their round two clash in Hawkfield throwing in at 8pm.

Manager Cian O’Neill is able to field six experienced figures in his side with survivors from last summer’s provincial decider loss to Dublin.

Full-back Mick O’Grady and centre-back Johnny Byrne will anchor the defence with Kevin Feely lining out at midfield. The attack includes the trio of Fergal Conway, David Slattery and Cathal McNally.

Kevin Feely with Ben Brown Kildare's Kevin Feely in action in the first test for Ireland in last year's International Rules Series. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Some of the new faces include goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill, corner-back Eoin Powderly, wing-back Kevin Flynn – who featured for Celbridge in last year’s Kildare senior football decider – and midfielder Luke Flynn, a younger brother of established attacker Daniel.

Cian O'Neill Kildare boss Cian O'Neill Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Kildare

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Mikey Kelly (Round Towers)
3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
4. Eoin Powderly (Kilcock)

5. Daniel Courtney (Kilcock)
6. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. David Slattery (Confey)
12. Mark Sherry (Two Mile House)

13. Brian McLaughlin (Clane)
14. Chris Healy (Two Mile House)
15. Cathal McNally (Johnstownbridge)

