  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

18 for 18: The Canavan factor, son of former great shows signs of big Tyrone future

Darragh Canavan won an All-Ireland U17 football medal with Tyrone this year.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Jan 2018, 7:30 AM
11 hours ago 5,294 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3761433

OVER THE NEXT 10 days, our 18 for 18 series will look at 18 Irish athletes aged 18 or younger set for a big 2018. You can read the rest of the series here.

Canavan Tyrone footballer Darragh Canavan Source: YouTube

THE BIGGEST DAYS of the 2017 GAA season saw evidence of family traditions being maintained.

In football Dean Rock, son of Barney, showed the nerve to sweep over the free that edged Dublin towards Sam Maguire.

In hurling Gearoid McInerney, son of Gerry, was a defensive rock on which Galway built their challenge as they ended a 29-year wait to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

And in the underage grades there were signs of a familiar name shining as well.

The last Sunday in August was not pleasant for Tyrone followers when they were dismantled by Dublin on the senior stage but the afternoon had began brightly when their U17 side were crowned All-Ireland champions.

They produced some sparkling football in that success over Roscommon with Darragh Canavan central to that. His father Peter conjured up plenty of sublime scoring displays in Croke Park and his son took the Roscommon rearguard for 1-3 from play.

His goal was a special effort as he thumped the ball to the net in front of Hill 16.

Source: TG4/YouTube

Tyrone’s minor footballers had hit a roadblock earlier on in the summer as they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in Ulster by Derry, who would ultimately go on to contest the All-Ireland final in September.

But Canavan did chip in with 0-3 from play in that game, demonstrating the creative and scoring threat he possesses.

And the U17 championship would prove to be a perfect stage for him to express his talents over the course of the next few months. Before the decider with Roscommon, Canavan clipped over a trio of points in the semi-final win over Meath in August at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Errigal Ciarán club man will not be involved in minor football next year, one of the players that misses out due to the changes in the grade.

Yet he displayed enough in 2017 to suggest that promising campaigns lie ahead for him.

Source: Ulster Schools GAA/YouTube

And there was some praise from a former opponent of his father’s back in late May, as he recalled watching the younger Canavan in action.

“He dominated the game for Tyrone,” remarked Joe Brolly.

“Well, it is amazing to me how these things go down through the genes. He is just like a mini Peter.

“I was just sitting there with my mouth open thinking ‘Oh my God, this kid is going to torture (us)’. This kid – left foot, right foot, his passing, his moving, his head was up all the time.

“Just like his dad. If you didn’t know the younger Canavan was playing on the pitch, you would have just said ‘oh my God, that looks like Peter Canavan reincarnated’.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017

Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
LIVERPOOL
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
'I got a telephone call from Cork City who said they would look after me and help me get fit'
BOXING
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
18 for 18: Bray's Daina Moorehouse isn't the next Katie Taylor, but has an eye on her crown
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
'Cantona lit the flame, but it was Keane who kept it burning for more than a decade'
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie