Kilkenny CBS qualify for All-Ireland series as Mayo and Sligo schools reach Connacht decider

KILKENNY CBS ARE back in contention for the All-Ireland Croke Cup after their play-off victory in Leinster today while it’ll be a meeting of Mayo and Sligo schools in this year’s Connacht senior football decider.

At the Waterford IT Campus today, Kilkenny CBS ran out three-point victors by 0-15 to 1-9 against St Peter’s Wexford in a Leinster play-off clash between the beaten semi-finalists.

Tomorrow’s final in Leinster sees St Kieran’s take on Dublin North at Netwatch Cullen Park but given Dublin North are a combination outfit, they cannot advance to the All-Ireland series.

A play-off was required between the beaten semi-finalists after Kilkenny CBS lost to Dublin North by 3-12 to 0-18 earlier this month and St Peter’s were defeated 2-13 to 2-8 by St Kieran’s.

Victory for Kilkenny CBS propels them into the All-Ireland Croke Cup quarter-finals where they will face Dr Harty Cup finalists Midleton CBS on 3 March.

The other quarter-final tie will see St Kieran’s facing the Connacht beaten finalists with the Connacht champions qualifying for the semi-final stage, which Dr Harty Cup champions Ardscoil Rís have already qualified for.

The two Galway outfits, Presentation College Athenry and Gort CS, who contest the Connacht decider next Saturday in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile the Connacht football decider will be a rematch of the league final earlier this season as Sligo’s St Attracta’s of Tubbercurry take on Mayo’s Rice College from Westport after today’s semi-final clashes at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan.

St Attracta’s saw off St Gerald’s of Castlebar by 3-12 to 1-7 after being in front by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break and running out 11 point victors at the final whistle. Rice College trailed St Jarlath’s by 1-8 to 0-9 at the break before drawing level early in the second half and pulling clear in the final quarter as they claimed a 2-16 to 1-13 success.

It will be a historic final as both schools chase their first title. It’s Rice College’s maiden appearance at this stage while St Attracta’s have lost three of the last four finals, including the last two deciders.

Results

Connacht SAFC semi-finals

St Attracta’s (Tubbercurry) 3-12 St Gerald’s (Castlebar) 1-7

Rice College (Westport) 2-16 St Jarlath’s (Tuam) 1-13

All-Ireland SAHC quarter-final play-off

Kilkenny CBS 0-15 St Peter’s (Wexford) 1-9

