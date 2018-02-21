  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This motion is an insult to Congress' - Cork county board opposes CPA motion on recording votes

Chairperson Tracey Kennedy and secretary Frank Murphy both spoke against the motion.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 10:55 AM
3 hours ago 4,721 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863257

CORK WILL OPPOSE the Club Players’ Association motion on the recording of votes at this weekend’s annual Congress.

A general view of the match Páirc Uí Chaoimh (file photo) was the venue for last night's Cork county board meeting. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A majority of delegates voted against the motion at a county board meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Adrigole delegate Joseph Blake raised the CPA motion, which seeks to have every delegate’s vote at future Congresses to be recorded and published in the minutes.

“I think it’s very good, it cements democracy,” he said.

“If I’m mandated by my club to vote a certain way and I’ve no problem in going back and standing over that. It’s no reflection on delegates who have gone to Congress from Cork, but it’s good that delegates should be accountable on how they vote.”

Nemo Rangers also supported Blake, but Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy said she couldn’t agree.

Tracey Kennedy Cork county board chairperson Tracey Kennedy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Something similar came up at county level when I was a club delegate,” she said, “and I remember saying at the time, ‘If my club can’t trust me to vote the way they ask me, what I am I doing here?’ Similarly, if you as a board can’t trust us, what are we doing here?”

Secretary Frank Murphy backed up the opposition view.

Brian Cody and Frank Murphy Secretary Frank Murphy at the recent hurling league match between Cork and Kilkenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“This county’s delegates have at all times adhered to the will of the county board. This motion is an insult to Congress and not alone that, it’s totally impractical, you have 400 delegates voting on 40 motions, are we saying Congress should be delayed while votes are recorded and furthermore, that the minutes reflect every vote?

“We know where this motion is coming from and we shouldn’t report it.”

2010 Cork All-Ireland winner Derek Kavanagh, a member of the CPA executive, expressed his belief this week that the motion on voting transparency can only have positive effects.

Derek Kavanagh celebrates scoring a late point Derek Kavanagh in action for Cork in the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Cathal Noonan

“I would be confident that people will see the benefits of it because I think it makes a lot of sense. I don’t think anybody could argue against it, it seems an innocuous motion but it can be quite powerful as, when the bigger motions come, people want that visibility of how their delegate voted at Congress.

“I would stress that, from strong feedback I’ve gotten, this is not an issue with Cork, I’ve heard from reliable sources that Cork take their mandate pretty strongly and go with what the delegates say. I do hear it’s an issue in other counties, of votes that are swung in the bar-room the night before Congress.

“There’s no accountability there and it doesn’t add up when you’re talking about a democratic organisation.”

A view of the press conference Derek Kavanagh (far right) at the official launch of the Club Players Association last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kavanagh was keen to stress, though, he is not averse to delegates voting based on a debate at Congress, once that decision is recorded.

“We’re not handicapping delegates,” he said.

“It’s all well and good clubs asking their delegate to vote a certain way but, after a well-reasoned debate at Congress, the delegate decides on his own merits to vote the other way.

“That’s fine too, we’re not imposing rigid limits, but at least if they do go a certain way at the 11th hour, it should be shown and they can stand over that and come back and explain it.

“It’s just transparency is what we’re looking for and, in a democratic association, it can only help.

“We have it in the Dáil, the votes are on record if anyone in any constituency wants to see how their TD votes.”

Congress takes place next weekend at Croke Park and the motion, brought by St Mary’s Rosslare of Wexford on behalf of the CPA, will be one of a number that delegates will be asked to vote for.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Up to 9 Mayo men absent for Dublin showdown as experienced Keane released from panel

‘A realistic chance for counties who don’t see the limelight’: Dramatic proposal to revamp minor football

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
IRELAND
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'Bundee’s eyes lit up when I tried to take him on the outside'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
SIX NATIONS
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Bastareaud back from ban as France make 5 changes for Friday night's game against Italy
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie