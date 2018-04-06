  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Injury rules out Ger Aylward as Kilkenny team named for league decider

Aylward limped off during Kilkenny’s league semi-final victory over Wexford.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 6 Apr 2018, 10:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,501 Views 4 Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GER AYLWARD WILL miss Kilkenny’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 decider against Tipperary this weekend after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Kilkenny People writes that Glenmore clubman limped off in the closing stages of his side’s league semi-final victory over Wexford after scoring two points.

He has not been included in the match-day squad for the clash with Tipperary at Nowlan Park on Sunday [Throw-in 3.30pm, TG4].

Cody has named an otherwise unchanged team for the final, with Alan Murphy coming in to replace Aylward in the Kilkenny attack.

TJ Reid retains his place in the starting side after top-scoring for his side with 0-15 (11f) in Innovate Wexford Park last Sunday.

The clash between Kilkenny and Tipperary will form part of a double-header with the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 camogie decider between Kilkenny and Cork [Throw-in 1.30, TG4].

Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) (captain)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)
9. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Subs:
16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)
17. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
18. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)
19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
20. Lester Ryan (Clara)
21. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
22. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
23. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)
24. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)
25. Conor Martin (Emeralds)
26. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Brendan Maher returns to midfield as Tipp prepare for league final showdown with Kilkenny

Battle for remaining semi-final places heats up in last round of Division 1 group games

