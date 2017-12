Who did Cork beat to lift the Lidl Division 1 National League title back in May? Dublin Mayo

Donegal Kerry

One team went unbeaten for the entire year. Pick them out. Dublin Tipperary

Fermanagh Derry

Which of the following teams did Dublin not meet en route to lifting the Brendan Martin Cup? Kerry Waterford

Mayo Monaghan

Who guided the Cork minors to a third successive All-Ireland A crown in August? Ephie Fitzgerald Eamon Ryan

John Cleary James Masters

Who was named Player of the Match in the All-Ireland senior final? Sinéad Aherne Sarah McCaffrey

Noelle Healy Fiona McHale

Mayo beat Cork at the semi-final stage to end their bid for how many All-Ireland titles in-a-row? 3 5

6 7

Which of the following players did not hit the net in the All-Ireland senior final? Cora Staunton Niamh McEvoy

Sarah McCaffrey Carla Rowe

Who won the All-Ireland senior club final this year? St Macartan's Foxrock-Cabinteely

Carnacon Mourneabbey

Cora Staunton has signed a professional contract with which AFLW outfit? Melbourne FC Greater Western Sydney

Carlton Collingwood