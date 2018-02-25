Six-in-a-row chasing Cork back to winning ways as Finn stars for the Rebels

EPHIE FITZGERALD’S SIX-IN-A-ROW chasing Cork got back to winning ways in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League with victory over Westmeath.

Orla Finn’s 2-6 helped the second placed Rebels to a 10-point win over the 2017 Division 2 champions, who are yet to record a point in this year’s top flight standings.

Cork started the stronger of the two sides but a Fiona Claffey goal in the 20th minute kept Westmeath in touch. It was what Cork needed to spark them to life though as Finn, Doireann O’Sullivan and Melissa Duggan all produced impressive performances to lead their side to their third win of the campaign.

Elsewhere in Division 1 this weekend, reigning All-Ireland senior champions Dublin made it four wins out of four, while Donegal and Galway also recorded victories.

MacHale Park played host to a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final between the Sky Blues and the Westerners on Saturday night and it was Mick Bohan’s charges who came out on top once again.

A brace of goals from full-forward Oonagh Whyte was key while Noelle Healy produced another glittering player of the match display to help continue her side’s 100% record in 2018. The hosts will be disappointed with a two-point loss though, having dominated in parts and having wasted several opportunities.

Donegal, meanwhile, made it back-to-back victories with a hard fought win over Ulster rivals Monaghan in Clones.

Yvonne Bonner’s 1-2 and Karen Guthrie’s three points steered the vistitors to victory, and to their second win from four outings to date. Monaghan meanwhile, after earning their first points last week, continue to look over their shoulders in 7th position.

Galway left Killarney with all three points on offer after what turned out to be a one-sided affair — they ran out eight-point winners over the Kingdom.

An unanswered 1-7 from the Tribeswomen in the latter stages of the opening half had the visitors in good stead, the goal coming from Leanne Coen. From there, they pushed on with the free-taking of Tracey Leonard proving influential.

Lisa Murphy’s 52nd-minute goal was Kerry’s first score from play, and too little too late as Galway secured the victory.

In the second tier, 2017 All-Ireland intermediate and Division 3 league winners Tipperary continued their flawless start to life in the higher grade with a three-point win over Cavan.

Cahir star Aisling McCarthy finished with 1-4 to her name as Shane Ronayne’s charges left the Breffni county top of the table while Cavan dropped to 4th place.

Armagh ran out 6-14 to 0-8 winners over neighbours Tyrone with 2017 All-Star forward Aimee Mackin among those to lead the way, while Waterford enjoyed a 2-13 to 2-5 win over Sligo and Laois edged past Clare.

In Division 3, Meath were 7-29 to 2-5 winners over Leitrim and Down overcame Offaly by a single point. Wexford and Kildare also came out on top in their round four clashes.

And finally, there were wins for Louth, Fermanagh, Limerick and Wicklow in Division 4.

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-8

Cork 2-13 Westmeath 1-6

Monaghan 1-4 Donegal 1-7

Kerry 1-6 Galway 1-14

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Cavan 3-4 Tipperary 1-13

Waterford 2-13 Sligo 2-5

Armagh 6-14 Tyrone 0-8

Laois 3-11 Clare 3-10

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Down 1-12 Offaly 1-11

Meath 7-29 Leitrim 2-5

Wexford 2-7 Roscommon 1-6

Kildare 5-16 Longford 0-5

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Derry 1-9 Louth 3-13

Fermanagh 2-12 Carlow 2-10

Kilkenny 0-0 Limerick 4-23

Wicklow 3-16 Antrim 1-3

