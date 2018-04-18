  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports

The 29-year-old has made just three starts and 10 substitute appearances in an injury-ravaged season.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 7:03 PM
42 minutes ago 2,093 Views No Comments
Adam Lallana (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER ADAM Lallana has travelled to South Africa in a bid to save his World Cup dream as he gets specialist treatment on a hamstring injury.

According to British media reports on Tuesday, Lallana is receiving treatment at the Sports Science Institute in Cape Town, which was selected by Liverpool’s medical department to aid the England international’s return to fitness.

The 29-year-old has made just three starts and 10 substitute appearances in an injury-ravaged season which did not start until late November because of a thigh injury.

Lallana’s latest comeback was ended prematurely in March when he was on the pitch for just five minutes before a hamstring injury forced him off at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have taken their time with Lallana in the second half of the season after Reds manager Jurgen Klopp admitted they had probably brought him back too soon from his initial setback.

The club will continue that cautious approach in the final month of the campaign and while the midfielder has not yet been ruled out of their remaining matches he will hope to be able to prove his fitness in time for World Cup consideration.

– © AFP 2018

Read next:

