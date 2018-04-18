Joey Barton to take over as manager of League One club when betting ban ends

Barton last lined out for Burnley in 2017.

FLEETWOOD TOWN HAVE announced that Joey Barton will become their new head coach this summer.

The controversial midfielder, who last played for Burnley, is currently serving a ban after admitting to placing 1,260 football-related bets over a 10-year period.

35-year-old Barton had the 18-month suspension reduced, however, meaning he will be eligible to return to the game on 1 June.

And League One outfit Fleetwood revealed today that the ex-Manchester City, Newcastle United and QPR player will take over the following day (2 June) on a three-year deal.

Currently 14th in English football’s third tier, the Cod Army have been managed by John Sheridan since February, with the former Ireland international overseeing five wins, three draws and two defeats to move them out of the bottom four and pushing for a top-half finish.

John Sheridan will leave the club at the end of the season. Source: Daniel Hambury

“I’m very excited by the challenge and the project at Fleetwood Town,” said Barton.

“It’s a club I’ve known for a long time, and a chairman I already have a very good relationship with.

My first job in management was always going to be a big decision for me and I’m delighted with the opportunity ahead, I’m joining a club with big ambitions. I’m looking forward to getting started on June 2nd.”

Chairman Andy Pilley added: “This is a huge appointment for Fleetwood Town Football Club and one I’m very excited about.

“Joey not only brings a host of experience and profile, but I also feel he has the potential to become one of the best in the new generation of coaches”

“He’s someone I’ve known for a number of years and I’m convinced he’s ready to make the step into management, and that he will be a huge success.

“Joey will be able to build-on the fantastic work done by John Sheridan during the last couple of months, one he deserves huge credit for.

“John joined us on a short term arrangement with the aim of keeping us in League One and I’m delighted he’s been able to do that.

“Today’s news signals a new chapter for Fleetwood Town which starts on June 2nd, and one which we are all excited about.”

