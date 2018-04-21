  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Lansdowne win first Bateman Cup in 87 years to end Cork Con's bid for six-in-a-row

It was Lansdowne’s first Ulster Bank Bateman Cup title since 1931.

By Dave Mervyn Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 4:59 PM
Cork Constitution 12

Lansdowne 32

THREE TRIES IN the third quarter propelled Lansdowne to a long-awaited Ulster Bank Bateman Cup title – the club’s first since 1931 – as they defeated defending champions Cork Constitution 32-12 at Temple Hill this afternoon.

Seeking their sixth Bateman Cup success in-a-row, Cork Con’s dominance of the historic All-Ireland competition came to an end in sun-splashed Leeside, as Mike Ruddock’s men completed the first leg of a potential league and cup double.

Scott Deasy kicks a conversion Scott Deasy kicking a conversion. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Scott Deasy, Lansdowne’s man-of-the-match and a former Constitution favourite, closed out the first half of this keenly-contested final with a penalty which gave the Dubliners an 8-5 lead at the break, the sides trading well-taken tries from Liam O’Connell (19 minutes) and Alan Bennie (28).

The headquarters club tellingly put together three unanswered tries up to the hour mark, second row Josh O’Rourke muscling over, Adam Leavy scoring from a favourable bounce and then centre Mark O’Keeffe running in an intercept score that left Con 20 points behind.

Brian Hickey’s charges rallied with a 70th-minute converted try from Munster lock Darren O’Shea who was sprung from the bench, but fleet-footed winger Leavy turned provider to send Corkman Eamonn Mills over for Lansdowne’s fifth try to put the icing on the cake.

Ireland Sevens international Alex McHenry was first to threaten for the hosts, breaking past two defenders on the left wing before his kick ahead had too much on it. Con’s ace place-kicker Tomas Quinlan narrowly missed a long range fifth-minute penalty attempt, and the early pace of the game was ramping up with both back-lines looking to move the ball wide.

Foster Horan and Robert Jermyn contest for the ball in the air Lansdowne's Foster Horan and Robert Jermyn of Cork Constitution contest for the ball. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lansdowne’s indiscipline saw them lose hard-won field position on a couple of occasions, and a brilliant break involving Deasy, Harry Brennan and full-back Mills was thwarted by a Quinlan tackle and Shane Daly’s well-timed interception.

It was Cork Con who took the lead with a scintillating try at the end of the opening quarter.

Luke Cahill’s lineout steal launched them forward, captain Niall Kenneally’s inviting pass putting McHenry racing up into the 22, and after Cahill’s soft hands released Brian Hayes on a diagonal burst, the lock’s superb pass out the back door put winger O’Connell over in the corner with a clinical finish past two defenders.

Quinlan was unable to convert, and Lansdowne found a response by the half hour mark. Foster Horan and Brennan both found gaps in the home defence, before scrum half Bennie – spotting a missing Con pillar at a ruck – sniped into the 22, side-footed through and beat Daly to the touchdown.

The usually-reliable Deasy missed the right-sided conversion and soon sent a subsequent drop goal attempt wide, while centre Brennan knocked on with men outside him and the Con defence looking stretched. However, Deasy nailed a 38th-minute penalty goal and Lansdowne maintained that lead despite a late surge from the Leesiders, which included a promising O’Connell run.

The second period was scrappy and evenly-balanced until Lansdowne struck for their second try, nine minutes in. Deasy kicked into space with a clever punt, pacy winger Horan getting up to gather it and Bennie tidied up before lock O’Rourke used brute strength to burrow over for a five-pointer.

Adam Leavy scores a try Adam Leavy scoring a try for Lansdowne. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Fortune favoured the visitors four minutes later when Con winger Rob Jermyn was caught out by a horrible bounce from a Mills kick, and Leavy – younger brother of Leinster and Ireland star Dan Leavy – swooped in to score to the left of the posts.

Deasy continued to misfire off the tee, but Con’s attack was getting little change from Lansdowne’s resilient defence. A Cahill knock-on spoiled a McHenry-led break up the left touchline, before Quinlan’s pass – in the midst of a momentum-building set of phases – was gobbled up by O’Keeffe who sprinted out of the Lansdowne 22 and all the way to the Con posts.

The extras were comfortably added this time by Deasy, giving his team a 20-point buffer with as many minutes remaining. Lansdowne struck another psychological blow when turning Con over at a maul and then forcing a scrum penalty in their own 22.

To their credit, the five-time champions kept plugging away and gradually wore down the Lansdowne defence for a hard-earned second try. O’Shea and McHenry did well to get the ball to replacement JJ O’Neill whose pass back inside put the onrushing O’Shea over in the left corner.

Quinlan knocked over a tremendous conversion to reduce the arrears to 25-12, only for Lansdowne to swiftly shut the door on any potential comeback. Leavy showed some lovely footwork and impressive pace, on a 74th-minute cross-field run, to avoid three defenders before passing for his back-three colleague Mills to dot down, and Deasy’s conversion sealed a 20-point winning margin.

Lansdowne are the first club from outside of Munster to win the Bateman Cup since the competition was reintroduced by the IRFU in 2011. This trophy success on the road gives the Division 1A table toppers a significant boost heading into next Saturday’s league semi-final against Garryowen on the Aviva Stadium’s main pitch. Meanwhile, Con will have to quickly put this disappointment behind them as they will not want to relinquish their league crown in a week’s time at Terenure College, their semi-final hosts.

Cork Constitution scorers: Tries: Liam O’Connell [1], Darren O’Shea [1]; Conversions: Tomas Quinlan [1]
Lansdowne scorers: Tries: Alan Bennie [1], Josh O’Rourke [1], Adam Leavy [1], Mark O’Keeffe [1], Eamonn Mills [1]; Conversions: Scott Deasy [2]; Penalties: Scott Deasy [1]

CORK CONSTITUTION: Shane Daly; Liam O’Connell, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Tomas Quinlan, Gerry Hurley; Gavin Duffy, Vincent O’Brien, Ger Sweeney, Conor Kindregan, Brian Hayes, Joe McSwiney, Ross O’Neill, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: David McCormack, Paddy Casey, Doug Abbott, Jason Higgins, JJ O’Neill, Darren O’Shea, Evan Mintern.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Foster Horan, Harry Brennan, Mark O’Keeffe, Adam Leavy; Scott Deasy (capt), Alan Bennie; Martin Mulhall, Tyrone Moran, Greg McGrath, Josh O’Rourke, Jack Dwan, Jack O’Sullivan, Aaron Conneely, Willie Earle.

Replacements: James Rael, Ntinga Mpiko, Barry Fitzpatrick, Gareth Molloy, Charlie McMickan, Ian Fitzpatrick, Adam Boland.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

