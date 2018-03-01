Ex-West Ham striker secures famous draw for Las Palmas after Messi's opener

LEADERS BARCELONA OPENEDÂ the door for Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race as they were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw away at relegation-threatened Las Palmas.

After Antoine Griezmann inspired Atletico to a 4-0 win on Wednesday, Ernesto Valverdeâ€™s side knew a win would restore their seven-point cushion before they face their nearest rivals at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Lionel Messi thundered in a 21st-minute free-kick to put Barcelona in front and, in the process, score for the first time at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

However, the struggling hosts were gifted the chance to equalise straight after the break, former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri confidently converting a penalty after Matias Aguirregaray had seemingly been fouled at a corner, and Barca could not find a way to restore their lead against a resolute home side.

While the draw sees Barca extend their unbeaten league record, they are now just five points clear of Atletico in second.

And it is now only three wins in their last seven outings in all competitions for the Catalans, a run that will concern Valverde ahead of a critical run of fixtures, with the visit of Atletico coming just 10 days before the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea.

