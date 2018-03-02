  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fighters choose foes for Saturday's big-money Last Man Standing tournament in Dublin

Last Man Standing sees live professional boxing return to Irish terrestrial TV for the first time since 2011.

By Gavan Casey Friday 2 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
6 hours ago 14,226 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3882504
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SNOW OR NO snow, the show will go on as the inaugural Last Man Standing competition at the National Stadium sees live professional boxing return to Irish terrestrial television for the first time in seven years.

Promoters Red Corner and Assassin have put in the hard yards to ensure an eight-man lineup will step through the ropes on Dublin’s South Circular Road for the Prizefighter-style single-elimination tournament; a plethora of pull-outs sees just two of the original eight contestants remain, but it’s scarcely to the detriment of what promises to be an enthralling night’s action regardless.

At a press conference in the Stadium today, all eight participants weighed in below the 165-pound limit; they must take to the scales again at 10am tomorrow to ensure they haven’t exceeded 175 pounds overnight.

The the four seeded quarter-finalists – JJ McDonagh (1), Chris Blaney (2), Roy Sheahan (3) and Jack Cullen (4) – selected their quarter-final opponents this afternoon.

Mullingar’s McDonagh [15-3, 7KOs], the Irish super-middleweight champion, selected Gerard Healy [7-4] of Belfast as his adversary in the last eight.

Navan’s 10-time amateur champion Blaney [9-0, 3KOs], who’s trained by Ricky Hatton, opted for Owen Jobburn [4-0-1, 1KO], a Stoke-on-Trent native of Athlone ancestry, who enters the competition as a late replacement for Dublin’s Bernard Roe.

Third seed Roy Sheahan of Athy [1-0], an Irish amateur legend and one of the most popular characters in the sport, admitted that he didn’t know too much about the rest of the field, and so picked Slovak-born Corkonian Vladimir Belujsky [2-0-1, 2KOs] in what promises to be an intriguing clash of styles.

That left 9-0(3KOs) Jack Cullen of Bolton to fight another English replacement – and a pre-tournament favourite – in Liverpudlian Nick Quigley [15-3, 3KOs], who fought gallantly before being stopped by Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan in Boston last September.

original (1) Roy Sheahan (L) and tournament selector Ken Egan Source: Inpho

The winners of McDonagh vs Healy and Sheahan vs Belujsky will face off in the first semi-final, with the victors from Blaney vs Jobburn and Cullen vs Quigley fighting in the corresponding semi.

The groundbreaking competition, co-promoted by Red Corner Promotions and Assassin Promotions, is the first of its kind to be held in Ireland, and has a total prize fund of almost €60,000.

The eight combatants will do battle for the €25,000 winner’s cheque as well as a further €5,000 for their amateur boxing club.

There will be a knockout bonus of €1,000 as well as staggered purses for runners-up (€5,000), semi finalists (€2,000), and quarter finalists (€1,000).

An extra €5,000 will be awarded to whoever scores the quickest stoppage on the night.

Defeated semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will be rewarded with an additional €500 for their respective amateur clubs, with the overall runner-up earning €1,000 for his grassroots facility.

The tournament will be broadcast on TG4 from 8:15pm on Saturday, where Micheál Ó Domhnaill and Sean Bán Breathnach will assume the roles of presenter and commentator respectively.

BUI Celtic featherweight champion Eric Donovan, former WBO World middleweight champion Andy Lee and 2008 Olympic silver medallist Ken Egan – a selector for the competition – will be joined by ‘Big’ Joe Egan and former world-title challenger Sean Mannion as part of the broadcast team.

The Last Man Standing undercard includes a tantalising Dublin derby between Craig O’Brien and Jay Byrne for the Irish light-middleweight title, while Victor Rabei fights Mark Morris in a Dublin-Belfast battle, and Leinster Rugby athletic performance coach Cillian Reardon enters pro boxing’s middleweight ranks for the first time.

sean-obrien-with-cillian-reardon-2-390x285 (1) Cillian Reardon (L) works out with Leinster and Ireland back row Sean O'Brien at the RDS

Official weights for Last Man Standing (per Irish-boxing.com)

JJ McDonagh: 74.70kg (164.7lbs)
Chris Blaney: 74.40kg (164lbs)
Roy Sheahan: 74.15kg (163.5lbs)
Jack Cullen: 74.80kg (164.9lbs)
Nick Quigley: 74.00kg (163.1lbs)
Vladimir Belujsky: 74.10kg (163.4lbs)
Owen Jobburn: 73.95kg: (163lbs)
Gerard Healy: 74.10kg: (163.4lbs)

A limited number of tickets for the event remain, and can be purchased here.

Roy Sheahan: ‘I’m only coming off a building site since Saturday… But I’m not taking time off work to lose’

Leinster performance coach to make professional boxing debut in March

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
'There's no connection between the players': Pogba would be better at City or Spurs says Ince
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
FOOTBALL
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'It's his last season at Man Utd': Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic departure
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie