This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s going to be emotional for me' - Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown

Lawrence Vigouroux has been excellent for the Blues this season, but he is returning to parent club Swindon Town.

By Ben Blake Friday 1 Jun 2018, 9:30 AM
56 minutes ago 1,720 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4047412
Vigouroux has enjoyed his time at the RSC.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Vigouroux has enjoyed his time at the RSC.
Vigouroux has enjoyed his time at the RSC.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LAWRENCE VIGOUROUX HAS looked like one of the signings of the season between the sticks for Waterford this year.

Along with striker Courtney Duffus, the English-born Chilean goalkeeper arrived on loan from Swindon Town — who are also owned by Waterford chairman Lee Power — in February.

During that time, he’s been outstanding — making 18 SSE Airtricity League appearances for the Blues as they’ve held their own in the Premier Division.

However, Swindon boss Phil Brown is keen to bring the 24-year-old back and he will make his final appearance for Waterford in tonight’s meeting with champions Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

“It’s sad in one way but I’ve really enjoyed my time here at the RSC,” Vigouroux said.  “The boys have been very welcoming to me. I’ve always said that it’s probably the best dressing room that I’ve been in and that’s genuine.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and it was good to end my home time here with a good win. We’ve just got to now look forward to what will be my final game for the club next week against Cork City. It would be great to end my time here with another three points.

“I know that we’re going to bring a lot of fans down to Turner’s Cross and it’s going to be a massive occasion.

It’s going to be emotional for me. I think that I’ve built a very good relationship with the fans but especially the people around the club since I’ve come here on loan. I’m going to miss everything about this place because honestly it’s been brilliant for me.

“I will always look out for the results of every game and I want to get back here for one or two games before the end of the season.”

Vigouroux opted to join Waterford on a short-term deal after falling out with then-manager David Flitcroft, but he is eager to return to the League Two side and stake his claim for a starting place.

“I think that it’s well-documented what happened to me at Swindon with the old manager,” he added. “When I got the phone call from the owner to come here, it was never about taking a step down.

“It was never about making a bad decision for me, it was about wanting to play football. I don’t think that I could have been any luckier to come into a group like I’ve come to here.

“Hopefully the team continues to do well when I leave. I’ve said to some of the people outside that if Waterford get to Europe, I’ll be there all the way. I’ll play now against Cork, go on holidays before going back to Swindon.

“I have a season left with them so we’ll see what the future holds but I won’t ever forget my time here at Waterford and playing in front of some great passionate crowds and experiencing this journey with so many special people. I’ll always be grateful for this chance and I hope that the boys can keep doing well.”

Swindon Town v Coventry City - Sky Bet League Two - County Ground He's returning to Swindon. Source: EMPICS Sport

Matty Connor and Niall Corbet will now be vying for the number one shirt, and Waterford team-mate Dean O’Halloran says Vigouroux has been a big personality at the club over the past three months.

“Lawrence will be a huge loss, especially around the dressing room — he’s a funny character, he gets on well with everyone,” said the winger.

“He’s disappointed that he’s leaving, but he has other responsibilities. We’re all going to miss him, but we have two [other] good keepers there. So I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Burke to skip Shamrock Rovers clash with Dundalk in favour of Ireland friendly against the US

Cork boss proposes compulsory inclusion of LOI players in Ireland training squads

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
PREMIER LEAGUE
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie