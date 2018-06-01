'It’s going to be emotional for me' - Waterford set to lose goalkeeper after Cork showdown

LAWRENCE VIGOUROUX HAS looked like one of the signings of the season between the sticks for Waterford this year.

Along with striker Courtney Duffus, the English-born Chilean goalkeeper arrived on loan from Swindon Town — who are also owned by Waterford chairman Lee Power — in February.

During that time, he’s been outstanding — making 18 SSE Airtricity League appearances for the Blues as they’ve held their own in the Premier Division.

However, Swindon boss Phil Brown is keen to bring the 24-year-old back and he will make his final appearance for Waterford in tonight’s meeting with champions Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

“It’s sad in one way but I’ve really enjoyed my time here at the RSC,” Vigouroux said. “The boys have been very welcoming to me. I’ve always said that it’s probably the best dressing room that I’ve been in and that’s genuine.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and it was good to end my home time here with a good win. We’ve just got to now look forward to what will be my final game for the club next week against Cork City. It would be great to end my time here with another three points.

“I know that we’re going to bring a lot of fans down to Turner’s Cross and it’s going to be a massive occasion.

It’s going to be emotional for me. I think that I’ve built a very good relationship with the fans but especially the people around the club since I’ve come here on loan. I’m going to miss everything about this place because honestly it’s been brilliant for me.

“I will always look out for the results of every game and I want to get back here for one or two games before the end of the season.”

Vigouroux opted to join Waterford on a short-term deal after falling out with then-manager David Flitcroft, but he is eager to return to the League Two side and stake his claim for a starting place.

“I think that it’s well-documented what happened to me at Swindon with the old manager,” he added. “When I got the phone call from the owner to come here, it was never about taking a step down.

“It was never about making a bad decision for me, it was about wanting to play football. I don’t think that I could have been any luckier to come into a group like I’ve come to here.

“Hopefully the team continues to do well when I leave. I’ve said to some of the people outside that if Waterford get to Europe, I’ll be there all the way. I’ll play now against Cork, go on holidays before going back to Swindon.

“I have a season left with them so we’ll see what the future holds but I won’t ever forget my time here at Waterford and playing in front of some great passionate crowds and experiencing this journey with so many special people. I’ll always be grateful for this chance and I hope that the boys can keep doing well.”

He's returning to Swindon. Source: EMPICS Sport

Matty Connor and Niall Corbet will now be vying for the number one shirt, and Waterford team-mate Dean O’Halloran says Vigouroux has been a big personality at the club over the past three months.

“Lawrence will be a huge loss, especially around the dressing room — he’s a funny character, he gets on well with everyone,” said the winger.

“He’s disappointed that he’s leaving, but he has other responsibilities. We’re all going to miss him, but we have two [other] good keepers there. So I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!