Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid

Clubs from Italy, England, Spain and France are are reportedly targeting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,985 Views 4 Comments
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

AGENT MATEJA KEZMAN revealed there is “huge” interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from “great” clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.

La Liga and Champions League title holders Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with moves for midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested.

Clubs have already been warned that bids in the region of €70 million will not be enough to tempt Lazio into selling the 22-year-old Serbia international, who scored twice in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Sassuolo.

Providing an update on his client, Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb: “There’s huge interest in him from great clubs in Italy, England, Spain and France.

“I don’t want to talk about numbers, but I’m sure Sergei has it in him to be the best player in Europe in the next few years.

“Still, we’ll talk about transfers at the end of the season, Lazio, for now, are playing great football and having an important season. We’re all focused on this.”

Milinkovic-Savic has flourished this season, scoring nine Serie A goals and 11 across all competitions for Lazio.

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

