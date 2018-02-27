  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger

“The one I would take a gamble on, and I think he’d be given time, is Patrick Vieira,” says Ray Parlour.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 9:58 AM
4 hours ago 2,597 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3874239
Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.
Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.
Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

ARSENAL SHOULD TURN to former captain Patrick Vieira as pressure continues to mount on Arsene Wenger, says former Gunners star Ray Parlour.

Serious questions are once again being asked of the long-serving coach in north London, with a disappointing display in the Carabao Cup final sparking talk of an imminent change in the dugout. Similar suggestions were offered 12 months ago, only for FA Cup success to earn Wenger a reprieve and a new two-year contract.

A 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Wembley means that only the Europa League can offer another route to silverware, and Parlour believes that Arsenal should be sounding out potential managerial alternatives.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder told Sky Sports: “The club need a plan behind the scenes now. They may decide to go with an inexperienced person like Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry.

“Or do we want to go with someone who has Champions League experience like Diego Simeone? Obviously then there’s Carlo Ancelotti, who has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world.

“But the one I would take a gamble on, and I think he’d be given time, is Patrick Vieira. He’s managed in New York. He knows the club very well and he knows the history of the club. I think he could attract big players and I think the fans would give him a chance as well.”

PA-1173747 Ray Parlour celebrates with Patrick Vieira after scoring against Coventry City in 1999. Source: Toby Melville/PA Archive/PA Images

Vieira moved into coaching after hanging up his boots in 2011, with an initial role taken up within Manchester City’s academy ranks. He then made a first foray into management when being appointed as the new boss at MLS side New York City in November 2015.

Vieira has spent 74 games in that post, suffering 24 defeats, and may be tempted to further his career by returning to England. The French midfielder was a World Cup winner and three-time Premier League champion during his playing days.

Usain Bolt’s ‘big football announcement’ was not what anyone expected

Neymar ruled out of Real Madrid clash after metatarsal injury confirmed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
ARSENAL
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FOOTBALL
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected
IRELAND
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie