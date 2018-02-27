  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar ruled out of Real Madrid clash after metatarsal injury confirmed

The Ligue 1 leaders’ Champions League hopes have taken a heavy blow after their star was diagnosed with a cracked metatarsal.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 8:11 AM
6 hours ago 2,771 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3874041

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Neymar faces a month on the sidelines with a foot and ankle injury, ruling him out of his side’s Champions League test against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was a late casualty in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash with Marseille, in which the French leaders ran out easy 3-0 winners.

Neymar was left in tears after tangling with Marseille’s Bouna Sarr, with all signs pointing towards a damaged ankle.

And while preliminary tests ruled out a fracture or serious sprain in the joint on Sunday evening, subsequent examinations have revealed the full extent of his injury, and that he has also damaged a metatarsal bone in his foot.

“Complementary examinations performed today (ultrasound and CT) confirmed an external sprain of the right ankle but also the associated existence of a fracture in the fifth metatarsal,” a statement released by PSG on Monday confirmed.

As a result Neymar faces a minimum of one month on the sidelines, and will not be able to take part in PSG’s bid for Champions League revenge against the Blancos.

Unai Emery’s men trail 3-1 from the first leg of their last 16 clash, despite taking the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu through Adrien Rabiot’s early goal.

And the news that their Brazilian talisman is missing comes as a massive blow as they seek to make the quarters in a game scheduled for March 6 at Parc des Princes.

On Sunday, Emery had voiced his hopes that the world’s most expensive player would make it back in time for the blockbuster clash.

“The first exams reveal a twist,” Emery said. “We’re going to do some extra medical tests.

Neymar’s status for #PSG against Real Madrid will be in question after this nasty ankle injury … pic.twitter.com/krFQTavVgG
— Goal (@goal) 25 de febrero de 2018

“We’re optimistic. For his participation in the match against Real, if I had to say yes or no, I would say yes.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, meanwhile, Sarr denied intending to hurt Neymar.

“I saw only one thing is that I played the ball,” Sarr said.

“I didn’t go at all with the intention of doing it. This is not my type of game at all. Apparently he twisted his ankle. It’s unfortunate for him, but it’s a game fact like any other.”

Neymar posted an injury update to his Instagram story early on Monday, displaying his heavily strapped ankle to his 90 million followers.

In addition to Neymar’s injury, PSG confirmed centre-back Marquinhos was also injured against Marseille, the defender sustaining a thigh injury.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
ARSENAL
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FOOTBALL
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected
IRELAND
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie