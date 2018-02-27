Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected

SPRINT LEGEND USAIN Bolt has announced he is to take part in Unicef’s Soccer Aid charity match in June, apparently laying to rest reports he was set to sign for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The eight-time Olympic champion teased fans on social media with a video on Sunday in which he claimed to have signed for a football team, causing speculation to go into overdrive.

Bolt, 31, has often spoken of his love for football, previously calling himself a supporter of Manchester United and Real Madrid, while he also claimed in January that he will have a trial with Borussia Dortmund in March.

A tweet posted by South African club Sundowns on Monday hinted Bolt was primed to transfer his sprinting talents to professional football for them, uploading a photo of Bolt in their training gear with the caption “football will never be the same”.

However, Bolt’s announcement revealed he will actually be appearing alongside singer Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Old Trafford on June 10.

Soccer Aid has previously featured such footballing luminaries as Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Peter Schmeichel, along with celebs such as Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson and James McAvoy.

“It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” he told United’s official website.

“I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them!

“I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way.

“My team is going to be unbeatable — and Soccer Aid for Unicef is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world. Come and join in the fun!”

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! ⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

