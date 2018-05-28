Joy for veteran Irish midfielder as he captains Coventry to Wembley play-off triumph

Coventry City's Jordan Shipley (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.

COVENTRY CITY BEAT Exeter 3-1 in this afternoon’s League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Second-half goals from Jordan Willis, Jordan Shipley and Jack Grimmer saw Mark Robins’s side earn a convincing win.

Kyle Edwards got what proved to be a late consolation for Exeter.

It was a day to remember for ex-Ireland international Michael Doyle — the 36-year-old midfielder has made over 300 appearances for Coventry in two spells with the club and captained the team to victory today.

Ireland U21 international Josh Barrett — currently on loan from Reading — was not involved today, but has also contributed to the success, featuring eight times since joining the club in January.

Meanwhile, for Exeter, there was heartbreak for former Bray Wanderers youngster, Pierce Sweeney, who completed 90 minutes at the back for Paul Tisdale’s team.

There was disappointment too for ex-Ireland U21 international Liam McAlinden, who has appeared 36 times for Exeter in all competitions this season, but was not involved today.

