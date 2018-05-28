Bray Wanderers issue update on serious leg injury sustained by 19-year-old McGovern

Andrew McGovern receiving medical attention at Oriel Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANDREW McGOVERN IS currently recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery on the horrific leg injury he sustained while playing for Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

McGovern was injured when he collided with team-mate Sean Heaney at Oriel Park late in Bray’s 5-0 defeat to Dundalk in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter.

The game was held up for seven minutes while McGovern received medical attention. The 19-year-old had to be taken from the pitch in an ambulance.

McGovern winning a header earlier in the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After confirming that McGovern suffered a broken fibia and ligament damage, the club today added that he underwent surgery yesterday which took approximately three hours.

“Andrew was visited over the weekend by [defender] Conor Kenna and caretaker manager Graham Kelly,” the Seagulls wrote on Twitter. “The club will continue to support Andrew throughout his recovery.”

McGovern, who previously played in the First Division for Cabinteely, is in his first season with Bray Wanderers.

Football aside for the moment one of the worst things possible seeing your team mate going off with such a horrible injury, wishing Andy a speedy recovery, hopefully he's back soon! Has the boys behind him! — Evan Michael Moran (@evmoran22) May 25, 2018

Want to wish Andy McGovern a speedy recovery. Great young player with a big future, he’ll be back bigger and stronger 👍 — Oscar Brennan (@OscarBrennan96) May 25, 2018

Everyone at #DundalkFC would like to wish @BrayWanderers player, Andrew McGovern, a speedy recovery on the leg injury he suffered tonight. pic.twitter.com/EOIsySKS5S — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) May 25, 2018

He subsequently won’t play again this season, which has been an uphill struggle so far for Bray, who are nine points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table after 20 games.

Former Bray winger Dylan Connolly, who scored for Dundalk on Friday, said: “It wasn’t a nice injury. I wish the lad a speedy recovery. It’s not nice to see anyone go through that.”