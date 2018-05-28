This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bray Wanderers issue update on serious leg injury sustained by 19-year-old McGovern

He had to be taken from the pitch at Oriel Park in an ambulance.

By Paul Dollery Monday 28 May 2018, 2:37 PM
37 minutes ago 702 Views No Comments
Andrew McGovern receives medical attention Andrew McGovern receiving medical attention at Oriel Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANDREW McGOVERN IS currently recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery on the horrific leg injury he sustained while playing for Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

McGovern was injured when he collided with team-mate Sean Heaney at Oriel Park late in Bray’s 5-0 defeat to Dundalk in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter.

The game was held up for seven minutes while McGovern received medical attention. The 19-year-old had to be taken from the pitch in an ambulance.

Andrew McGovern and Brian Gartland McGovern winning a header earlier in the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After confirming that McGovern suffered a broken fibia and ligament damage, the club today added that he underwent surgery yesterday which took approximately three hours.

“Andrew was visited over the weekend by [defender] Conor Kenna and caretaker manager Graham Kelly,” the Seagulls wrote on Twitter. “The club will continue to support Andrew throughout his recovery.”

McGovern, who previously played in the First Division for Cabinteely, is in his first season with Bray Wanderers.

He subsequently won’t play again this season, which has been an uphill struggle so far for Bray, who are nine points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table after 20 games.

Former Bray winger Dylan Connolly, who scored for Dundalk on Friday, said: “It wasn’t a nice injury. I wish the lad a speedy recovery. It’s not nice to see anyone go through that.”

