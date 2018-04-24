  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar

The country is in a period of violent unrest, and the decision has angered many supporters.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 3,838 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3975105

LEEDS UNITED HAVE taken the unusual step of announcing that they will take in a post-season tour of Myanmar, to the disgust of fans.

The Championship club, currently 12th in the English second tier, will play matches against an MNL All-Star Team and the Myanmar national team, which is ranked 135th in the world, in May.

The move is a bizarre one, given that there is serious, violent unrest in the country at present.

Myanmar has been involved in “ethnic cleansing” of Rohingya Muslims throughout the last year, with estimates from Doctors Without Borders putting the death toll in the first month alone at 6,700 people, per Al Jazeera .

Nevertheless, Leeds plan to visit the country and will run football clinics with local children in addition to their fixture commitments.

“Myanmar is one of the fastest growing nations in South East Asia and is passionate about English football,” said managing director Angus Kinnear.

“They have ambitious goals for grassroots and elite football development that we are delighted to be able to support.

“This tour gives us an opportunity to meet new fans of football who will hopefully support our journey back to the Premier League in the coming years.”

A number of supporters have expressed their concerns over the move, despite Kinnear’s confidence, with several pointing to the plight of the Rohingya people.


 

Leeds have, perhaps optimistically, claimed that travel advice will be given to supporters soon.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
FOOTBALL
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'
'Shameful' Bolivian side forfeit match at 7-0 down after fielding youth team
'What was wrong with our style today?' Allardyce hits back at Everton critics
LIVERPOOL
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
'They're much better than the 2005 Champions League-winning team... Even Steven Gerrard admits it'
Vote again on Brexit, Jurgen Klopp urges
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'
PREMIER LEAGUE
David Moyes criticises Ireland defender Rice for 'really poor mistake'
David Moyes criticises Ireland defender Rice for 'really poor mistake'
Spurs boss Pochettino warns he'll 'play the kids' to avoid cup criticisms
Theo Walcott enlivens typical end-of-season Premier League clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie