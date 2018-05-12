Donnybrook to host homecoming celebration for Leinster squad on Sunday

LEINSTER WILL HAVE a homecoming celebration at Donnybrook Stadium tomorrow afternoon after the eastern province ended a six-year wait for a fourth Champions Cup title with victory over Racing 92 earlier.

Leo Cullen’s squad will return to Dublin on Sunday following their hard-fought win in Bilbao this evening, and supporters will get the chance to join the celebrations at a free-entry event.

Leinster will parade the Champions Cup trophy from 4pm tomorrow afternoon, with the team’s arrival preceded by a replay of the game on a big screen at 2.30pm.

Tickets for the homecoming will be available on a first come, first served basis from the Leinster Rugby website here.

Two late Isa Nacewa penalties saw Leinster over the line at the San Mames Stadium, with the province matching Toulouse’s four continental triumphs having previously won in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

It also meant that Cullen, who captained Leinster to their three previous successes, became the first person to lift the trophy both as player and as coach.

