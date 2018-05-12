LIVE: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final

41 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: As for Racing, the French side have made just the one enforced change from the defeat of Munster in Bordeaux, but it is a significant one with Maxime Machenaud injured and Teddy Iribaren starting at nine.

The big news today is that Dan Carter will play no part after being ruled out through injury andÂ RÃ©mi TalÃ©s replaces him on the bench.

South African Pat Lambie is in the pivot position while Donnacha Ryan starts in the second row.

Racing 92:

15. Louis Dupichot

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Henry Chavancy

11. Marc Andreu

10. Pat Lambie

9. Teddy Iribaren

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Cedate Gomes Sa

4. Donnacha Ryan

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Bernard Le Roux

8. Yannick Nyanga (captain)

Replacements

16. Ole Avei

17. Vasil Kakovin

18. Census Johnston

19. Boris Palu

20. Baptiste Chouzenoux

21. Antoine Gibert

22.Â RÃ©mi TalÃ©s

23. Joe Rokocoko