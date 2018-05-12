LIVE: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 12 May, 2018
It’s lashing down in Bilbao as the teams prepare to enter this cauldron. Here we go!

How are the nerves, Leinster fans?

Not long to go now, but just to further whet your appetite, why don’t you browse our pre-match offerings:

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:




The atmosphere is building ahead of kick off!

A general view of a Leinster jersey and European Rugby Champions Cup badge before the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leo Cullen arrives Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

James Hughes and Darragh Moran Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Anthony Tuitavake and Chris Masoe with Isa Nacewa Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The42′sÂ own Murray Kinsella is at San MamÃ©s and the atmosphere is well and truly building! Follow him on Twitter @Murray_KinsellaÂ for more updates throughout the evening.

TEAM NEWS: As for Racing, the French side have made just the one enforced change from the defeat of Munster in Bordeaux, but it is a significant one with Maxime Machenaud injured and Teddy Iribaren starting at nine.

The big news today is that Dan Carter will play no part after being ruled out through injury andÂ RÃ©mi TalÃ©s replaces him on the bench.

South African Pat Lambie is in the pivot position while Donnacha Ryan starts in the second row.

Racing 92:

15. Louis Dupichot
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Marc Andreu
10. Pat Lambie
9. Teddy Iribaren

1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Yannick Nyanga (captain)

Replacements

16. Ole Avei
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Census Johnston
19. Boris Palu
20. Baptiste Chouzenoux
21. Antoine Gibert
22.Â RÃ©mi TalÃ©s
23. Joe Rokocoko

TEAM NEWS: Leo Cullen has made two changes to his side from the semi-final win over Scarlets, with Luke McGrath returning to the side in place of Jamison Gibson-Park and Jordan Larmour handed a start to complete a remarkable breakthrough season for the 20-year-old.

However, there are concerns over McGrath’s fitness and Leinster aren’t prepared to take a risk so have named Gibson-Park among the replacements, meaning there is no place for Kiwi James Lowe under the non-EU player regulations.

Fergus McFadden misses out through injury but otherwise, it’s as you were for Leinster.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa (captain)
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. SeÃ¡n Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Joey Carbery
23. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2018 Champions Cup final between Leinster and Racing 92, as the province seek a fourth European crown in Bilbao.

Leo Cullen’s side have been the team to beat in this year’s competition, storming through the pool stages and then swatting both Saracens and Scarlets aside to book their place in the decider at the San Mames Stadium.

Racing, meanwhile, have been building a serious head of steam and clinically dispatched Munster in the semi-final, to set up a mouth-watering clash with the three-time winners.

It’s six years since Leinster lasted reigned supreme in Europe but this new wave have been relentless in their pursuit of a fourth star — can they now complete the job and make history in Spain?

Kick off is atÂ 4.45pmÂ Irish time and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.

