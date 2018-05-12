LIVE: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final

Join us for live coverage from Bilbao as Leo Cullen’s side seek to make history and win their fourth European crown.
Liveblog
Racing have come out wearing berets…
Teams are on the pitch at the San MamÃ©s!— eir Sport (@eirSport) May 12, 2018
Racing 92 vs Leinster in the #ChampionsCupFinal is LIVE now on BT Sport 2! #LEIvR92 pic.twitter.com/GZGk81ZaqZ
It’s lashing down in Bilbao as the teams prepare to enter this cauldron. Here we go!
How are the nerves, Leinster fans?
Leinster fans making themselves heard as their team set off into the warm-up proper. pic.twitter.com/nQCWjiBnaq— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) May 12, 2018
Not long to go now, but just to further whet your appetite, why don’t you browse our pre-match offerings:
-
‘It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in’
-
‘You want to be able to stand over something from your time, and that drives you on’
-
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
-
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
-
‘I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge’
-
‘Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with’
Which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
The atmosphere is building ahead of kick off!
The42′sÂ own Murray Kinsella is at San MamÃ©s and the atmosphere is well and truly building! Follow him on Twitter @Murray_KinsellaÂ for more updates throughout the evening.
Atmosphere building at San MamÃ©s. pic.twitter.com/Lr9p3ig3oH— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) May 12, 2018
TEAM NEWS: As for Racing, the French side have made just the one enforced change from the defeat of Munster in Bordeaux, but it is a significant one with Maxime Machenaud injured and Teddy Iribaren starting at nine.
The big news today is that Dan Carter will play no part after being ruled out through injury andÂ RÃ©mi TalÃ©s replaces him on the bench.
South African Pat Lambie is in the pivot position while Donnacha Ryan starts in the second row.
Racing 92:
15. Louis Dupichot
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Marc Andreu
10. Pat Lambie
9. Teddy Iribaren
1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Yannick Nyanga (captain)
Replacements
16. Ole Avei
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Census Johnston
19. Boris Palu
20. Baptiste Chouzenoux
21. Antoine Gibert
22.Â RÃ©mi TalÃ©s
23. Joe Rokocoko
TEAM NEWS: Leo Cullen has made two changes to his side from the semi-final win over Scarlets, with Luke McGrath returning to the side in place of Jamison Gibson-Park and Jordan Larmour handed a start to complete a remarkable breakthrough season for the 20-year-old.
However, there are concerns over McGrath’s fitness and Leinster aren’t prepared to take a risk so have named Gibson-Park among the replacements, meaning there is no place for Kiwi James Lowe under the non-EU player regulations.
Fergus McFadden misses out through injury but otherwise, it’s as you were for Leinster.
Leinster:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa (captain)
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. SeÃ¡n Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Joey Carbery
23. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2018 Champions Cup final between Leinster and Racing 92, as the province seek a fourth European crown in Bilbao.
Leo Cullen’s side have been the team to beat in this year’s competition, storming through the pool stages and then swatting both Saracens and Scarlets aside to book their place in the decider at the San Mames Stadium.
Racing, meanwhile, have been building a serious head of steam and clinically dispatched Munster in the semi-final, to set up a mouth-watering clash with the three-time winners.
It’s six years since Leinster lasted reigned supreme in Europe but this new wave have been relentless in their pursuit of a fourth star — can they now complete the job and make history in Spain?
Kick off is atÂ 4.45pmÂ Irish time and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.
COMMENTS (18)