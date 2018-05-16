  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract

The province have confirmed senior deals for 21 players ahead of the 2018/19 season.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 16 May 2018, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,640 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4015882

JORDAN LARMOUR HAS been rewarded for his brilliant breakthrough season with a first Leinster senior contract, while Vakh Abdaladze, Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris have graduated from the province’s academy.

Jordan Larmour Larmour has made 20 appearances for Leinster this season. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

20-year-old Larmour has made 20 appearances for Leinster this term and started last weekend’s Champions Cup final over Racing 92 in Bilbao, adding a European medal to the Six Nations one he won with Ireland in March.

The fullback/winger is one of 19 players today awarded Leinster deals for the 2018/19 season, in addition to the central contract renewals signed by Rob Kearney and Tadhg Furlong which have already been announced.

As was reported by The42 back in December, Garry Ringrose has agreed new terms with his home province while the likes of Seán Cronin, Dave Kearney, Rhys Ruddock, James Tracy and Josh van der Flier have all put pen to paper on contracts.

Jack Conan, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Adam Byrne and Luke McGrath were among the players who signed new contracts last summer, while it remains to be seen where Joey Carbery and Ross Byrne will be playing next season.

In addition, Fergus McFadden — who said earlier in the year that he had entered talks with the province and hoped his future would be sorted — has committed to Leinster for another season on the back of his impressive form in recent months.

As Leinster don’t disclose the length of contracts, it’s not yet known if Noel Reid, Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle — the notable absentees from the list — remain under contract at the RDS having signed on this time last year.

Jordi Murphy, Cathal Marsh and Peadar Timmins are already confirmed departures at the end of this campaign.

“This is another significant announcement and a huge endorsement of the work being done at grassroots level by the domestic rugby team on a daily basis across the 12 counties,” Leo Cullen said.

“Of the 21 contracts announced today 18 came through the Leinster Rugby system and played in clubs and schools around the province.

Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose Garry Ringrose has signed a new Leinster contract. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It is also great to see four players promoted from the Academy in the last few months and they will all start next season in the Senior squad.

“Jordan Larmour has grabbed a lot of the headlines given his involvement with Ireland during the Six Nations and starting last weekend but Vakh Abdaladze, Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris have all made telling contributions for both Leinster ‘A’ and the senior side in the Guinness Pro14 during the course of the season.

“I am delighted for them and indeed their families and congratulate them.”

Leinster will be looking to augment a fourth European crown with a historic double when they face Munster in the Pro14 semi-final on Saturday.

Leinster senior contracts 2018/19:

  • Vakh Abdaladze
  • Michael Bent
  • Ed Byrne
  • Seán Cronin
  • Barry Daly
  • Tom Daly
  • Peter Dooley
  • Caelan Doris
  • Tadhg Furlong
  • Dave Kearney
  • Rob Kearney
  • Jordan Larmour
  • Nick McCarthy
  • Fergus McFadden
  • Ross Molony
  • Josh Murphy
  • Andrew Porter
  • Garry Ringrose
  • Rhys Ruddock
  • James Tracy
  • Josh van der Flier

