  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blackrock winger comes back from two dislocated shoulders to star in Schools Cup final

Liam McMahon was central to Blackrock’s rampaging win over Belvedere yesterday.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 1:11 PM
42 minutes ago 1,268 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3922066

THERE WAS MUCH to admire about the way Blackrock College methodically and clinically ripped defending champions Belvedere asunder in yesterday’s Leinster Senior Schools Cup final, with some outstanding individual contributions only bettered by the collective effort.

Blackrock players celebrate winning Blackrock celebrate their win at the RDS yesterday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Justin Vanstone’s side produced a superb display of attacking rugby, saving their best performance of the campaign for the final, to deliver a 69th title for the school and cap a memorable double following their Junior Cup success earlier in the way.

Belvedere didn’t help themselves at times — they looked weary throughout the first half, often walking between rucks and failing to organise themselves defensively — but Blackrock were utterly ruthless in scoring four tries to take a 28-7 lead into the break.

Flanker Michael McGagh set them on their way before Liam McMahon followed up his semi-final brace with another double, either side of James Tarrant’s sniping score.

Blackrock were well-drilled and accurate in their attacking plan, with a dynamic pack demonstrating their handling skills with deft offloads out of the tackle. Quick ball allowed scrum-half Louis O’Reilly feed a thrilling backline, led by captain Liam Turner and winger McMahon.

“You’ve got to happy when your best performance is in a final really,” Vanstone said.

After a four-year wait for Senior Cup glory again, Blackrock weren’t prepared to let yesterday’s opportunity slide by, and the head coach admitted he knew this team had the credentials to go all the way as early as last summer.

“That’s what we aspire to do and that’s what we’ve talked ever since the St Mary’s game. I don’t think you get away with just plateauing and doing the same again. I think you’ve got to step to the next level, and I think that is where we were disappointed last year.

“We’ve been talking about last year’s final since last May, when we were preparing to go to New Zealand. When we went to New Zealand, we weren’t able to train much while we were over there, we just went out and played. What was great about that was, we got an idea as coaches of where the strengths of the group lie. Because we weren’t getting much of an input.

“It was up to us to recognise where these boys are strong, and just try and suit them. Delighted that the type of rugby they played today was one that suits the way they play.”

McMahon was central to that as he finished off a perfectly executed set-piece move for Blackrock’s fourth try, effectively sealing the win after Belvo had briefly threatened to mount a comeback.

Liam McMahon scores a try Liam McMahon scored two tries in the final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The semi-final tie against St Mary’s was the winger’s first appearance of the campaign after suffering a series of injury setbacks.

“He has dislocated his shoulder four times in the last three years,” Vanstone continued.

“You talk about resilience and perseverance. I remember last year was my first year with the seniors, and his first game was against Campbell in September. He came on the pitch off the bench. Two minutes, first carry, dislocated his shoulder. He was gone for the whole of last year.

“He came back in this year. He worked very hard to get on the New Zealand tour. Got through that which was great, and managed to dislocate it again in November and again in January. His perseverance, strength of character, good family backing meant he was able to stick at it. To get four tries in two games, he’s going to enjoy this when he looks back.”

As will Turner, who became the latest Blackrock captain to lift the Senior Cup.

“I’m not going to lie, it feels pretty good,” the centre said. “After the New Zealand trip, I knew there was something very special about this team. Maybe before the year started, there wasn’t so much talk about our players, but there’s a fantastic amount of character and attitude in our group.

“We were all about just staying within our own group, always trying to improve and thankfully it was enough today.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘If I’m on the pitch I’m happy’: Carbery craving minutes

Connacht suffer disappointing home defeat as Weir strikes late for Edinburgh

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'
From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice's remarkable rise
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie