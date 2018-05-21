  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful

The influential quartet are injury concerns ahead of the Guinness Pro14 final against Scarlets.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 21 May 2018, 1:29 PM
28 minutes ago 837 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4025439

LEINSTER ARE HOPEFUL that key men Johnny Sexton, Isa Nacewa and Dan Leavy will overcome injury issues this week to feature in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final against the Scarlets, but Robbie Henshaw is highly unlikely to be fit.

Sexton missed last weekend’s semi-final win over Munster after picking up a calf injury in training, while Leavy was absent with a hamstring complaint.

Jonathan Sexton celebrates after the game Sexton missed the Munster game with a calf issue. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Nacewa suffered a calf injury in the Champions Cup final win over Racing 92 two weekends ago but started against Munster before being withdrawn at half-time of the 16-15 victory.

Henshaw, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in the clash with Racing and missed out last weekend.

As captain, the retiring Nacewa is obviously a huge influence on this Leinster group, meaning he will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday.

“At this stage of the season, all the small things are that bit bigger,” said Leinster assistant coach John Fogarty today. “Isa is sore at the moment but we’re hopeful that he can get himself through the week and out onto the field.

“He’s obviously very important to us on the field but spiritually, to the group, he’s extremely important and everyone is pulling for him to get on the field. We’re hopeful he gets there.

“He will do everything he can, he’s a remarkable guy. He’s the kind of guy who can have very little physical prep but still get himself in a very good place to be able to perform for the team.”

Leinster will train on their pitch at UCD tomorrow, having completed only light walk-through work and video analysis in their training centre this morning.

The pitch session will allow Leinster to get a better view on the possible fitness of Sexton and Leavy too.

“Johnny had to be managed last week, but again we’re hopeful he can get through the week,” said Fogarty. “We’re not on the field until tomorrow, so we’ll see how he goes and it’s the same for Dan Leavy – he picked up a hamstring last week.

Dan Leavy Dan Leavy should be fit. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Again, we’re hopeful that Dan will get through the week. At this stage, we’re not certain whether they will or won’t.”

But Henshaw – who Leinster boss Leo Cullen previously said would be out for “a few weeks” – looks very unlikely to make a miracle recovery for this weekend, even if the province are refusing to officially rule him out yet.

The Ireland centre was out of his knee brace this morning for a light session with Leinster’s backs, but Fogarty admitted this weekend will probably come too soon.

“It’s doubtful Robbie is going to get there but we’ll do our best to get them all on the field if we can. It’s probably a little bit optimistic [to think that Henshaw will play]. Of all of them, he’s the one that is pretty doubtful.”

Dave Kearney is due to return to training with the province this week after a shoulder injury, although Leinster say he will also need to be further assessed in the coming days.

Fergus McFadden [hamstring], Sean O’Brien [shoulder], Josh van der Flier [knee] and Cathal Marsh [toe] are unavailable.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

England defence coach Gustard steps down to take Harlequins job

‘Everyone wants to be Isa… he’s a god amongst men’ – James Lowe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
LEINSTER
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'That's my call': O'Mahony felt Munster had enough momentum to turn down shot at posts
'I hope so': Cullen upbeat about Nacewa's chances of playing in Pro14 final
REAL MADRID
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie