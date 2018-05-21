  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England defence coach Gustard set for Harlequins job - reports

The former Leicester, London Irish and Saracens flanker will leave Eddie Jones’ backroom staff 15 months out from the World Cup.

By AFP Monday 21 May 2018, 11:15 AM
54 minutes ago 677 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4025211
Gustard has been England defence coach since 2016.
Image: Paul Harding
Gustard has been England defence coach since 2016.
Gustard has been England defence coach since 2016.
Image: Paul Harding

HARLEQUINS ARE SET to make an official announcement about their backroom staff amid reports Paul Gustard is in line to leave his post as England defence coach to join the London club.

Harlequins finished a lowly 10th in the 12-team Premiership this season, with their now former director of rugby John Kingston announcing in April he would leave at the end of the campaign.

Gustard has been England’s defence coach since January 2016 and was one of the first appointments made by Australian head coach Eddie Jones when he took over after the team’s first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

The former Saracens flanker is under contract with England’s governing Rugby Football Union until after next year’s World Cup in Japan, with Gustard currently in line to take his place among Jones’s staff for next month’s three-Test tour of South Africa.

He helped former Wallaby and Japan boss Jones guide England to two Six Nations titles in his first two seasons in charge only for the side to suffer a slump this term as they finished fifth.

Last week saw Jones label suggestions that Gustard might be making the short journey from England’s headquarters at Twickenham to Harlequins’s Twickenham Stoop ground in southwest London as “rumours”.

“I don’t have a contingency plan for staff, I don’t have one for every staff member,” Jones added. “If a situation arises then I’ll deal with it.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think it’s serious’ – Concern for Munster’s O’Donoghue after knee injury

‘Everyone wants to be Isa… he’s a god amongst men’ – James Lowe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
Stunner from Coutinho lights up Iniesta's Barca farewell match
LEINSTER
'I think itâs serious' - Concern for Munster's O'Donoghue after knee injury
'I think it’s serious' - Concern for Munster's O'Donoghue after knee injury
'Everyone wants to be Isa... he's a god amongst men' - James Lowe
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea owner Abramovich is without a UK visa - reports
Chelsea owner Abramovich is without a UK visa - reports
Southgate looking to feed off 'English core' at Man City, United, Liverpool & Spurs
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie