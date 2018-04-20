  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets

Cullen and Lancaster have picked Scott Fardy and Jamison Gibson-Park as their two permitted ‘non-Europeans’.

By Sean Farrell Friday 20 Apr 2018, 12:09 PM
36 minutes ago 2,970 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/3968557
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE DECIDED to omit James Lowe from their starting line-up for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Scarlets (kick-off 15.30, Sky Sports) at the Aviva Stadium.

Lowe’s inclusion depended on the fitness of Luke McGrath as coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have to juggle Australian and Kiwi options in order to comply with the rule limiting teams to two ‘non-European’ (plus many exemptions) players.

McGrath has been unable to shake off the ankle injury sustained in the quarter-final win over Saracens and his absence means Jamison Gibson-Park will partner captain Jonathan Sexton at half-back.

The other side of Sexton, Robbie Henshaw completes a swift return from a shoulder injury sustained in the act of scoring for Ireland against Italy in February.

Isa Nacewa takes up Lowe’s left wing duties, while Scott Fardy (the second man subject to the eligibility rule) again starts in the back row with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the second row.

Robbie Henshaw Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There is another injury return among the replacements where Jack Conan has ousted Max Deegan as back row cover after recovering from a knee injury.

Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour represent a youthful array of back-line cover while Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter once again deputise Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa
10. Johnny Sexton (Capt.)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

Scarlets

15 Rhys Patchell
14 Leigh Halfpenny
13 Scott Williams
12 Hadleigh Parkes
11 Steff Evans
10 Dan Jones
9 Gareth Davies

1 Rob Evans
2 Ken Owens (Capt)
3 Samson Lee
4 Tadhg Beirne
5 David Bulbring
6 Aaron Shingler
7 James Davies
8 John Barclay

Replacements:

16 Ryan Elias
17 Dylan Evans
18 Werner Kruger
19 Lewis Rawlins
20 Steve Cummins
21 Aled Davies
22 Steff Hughes
23 Will Boyde

Earls ready to take flight again as Munster name side for Racing 92 battle

After three Ireland caps and 204 club appearances, Ulster scrum-half announces retirement

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
Munster and Holland feel they're no longer 'a little bit one-dimensional'
FOOTBALL
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie