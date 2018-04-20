Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets

LEINSTER HAVE DECIDED to omit James Lowe from their starting line-up for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Scarlets (kick-off 15.30, Sky Sports) at the Aviva Stadium.

Lowe’s inclusion depended on the fitness of Luke McGrath as coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have to juggle Australian and Kiwi options in order to comply with the rule limiting teams to two ‘non-European’ (plus many exemptions) players.

McGrath has been unable to shake off the ankle injury sustained in the quarter-final win over Saracens and his absence means Jamison Gibson-Park will partner captain Jonathan Sexton at half-back.

The other side of Sexton, Robbie Henshaw completes a swift return from a shoulder injury sustained in the act of scoring for Ireland against Italy in February.

Isa Nacewa takes up Lowe’s left wing duties, while Scott Fardy (the second man subject to the eligibility rule) again starts in the back row with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the second row.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There is another injury return among the replacements where Jack Conan has ousted Max Deegan as back row cover after recovering from a knee injury.

Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour represent a youthful array of back-line cover while Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter once again deputise Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Isa Nacewa

10. Johnny Sexton (Capt.)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Scott Fardy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour

Scarlets

15 Rhys Patchell

14 Leigh Halfpenny

13 Scott Williams

12 Hadleigh Parkes

11 Steff Evans

10 Dan Jones

9 Gareth Davies

1 Rob Evans

2 Ken Owens (Capt)

3 Samson Lee

4 Tadhg Beirne

5 David Bulbring

6 Aaron Shingler

7 James Davies

8 John Barclay

Replacements:

16 Ryan Elias

17 Dylan Evans

18 Werner Kruger

19 Lewis Rawlins

20 Steve Cummins

21 Aled Davies

22 Steff Hughes

23 Will Boyde