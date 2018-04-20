Earls ready to take flight again as Munster name side for Racing 92 battle

MUNSTER’S DREAM OF a European Champions Cup final has been handed a huge boost with Keith Earls passed fit to start Sunday’s showdown against Racing 92 [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

Earls, who damaged his knee ligaments in Ireland’s Grand Slam win against England just five weeks ago, has been named to start the Bordeaux semi-final on the wing.

His return is one of two changes to the side which beat Toulon in scintillating fashion in the quarter-finals with the hero of that day, Andrew Conway, shifting over to full back as result.

Niall Scannell, who started both legs of the recent South African mini-tour, is the other change as he remains at prop.

Simon Zebo and Rhys Marshall both have to be content with a place among Johann van Graan’s replacements as a result, while Darren Sweetnam is the unlucky man to drop out of the matchday 23.

Racing 92:

15. Louis Dupichot

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Henry Chavancy

11. Marc Andreu

10. Pat Lambie

9. Maxime Machenaud

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Cedate Gomes Sa

4. Donnacha Ryan

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Bernard Le Roux

8. Yannick Nyanga

Replacements:

16. Dimitri Szarzewski

17. Vasil Kakovin

18. Viliamu Afatia

19. Antonie Claassen

20. Baptiste Chouzenoux

21. Teddy Iribaren

22. Dan Carter

23. Joe Rokocoko

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway

14. Keith Earls

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Robin Copeland

21. James Hart

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Simon Zebo

