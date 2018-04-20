  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Earls ready to take flight again as Munster name side for Racing 92 battle

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning wing is fit for Sunday’s European semi.

By Niall Kelly Friday 20 Apr 2018, 12:15 PM
30 minutes ago 2,248 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3968550
Earls: will make his 150th Munster appearance.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Earls: will make his 150th Munster appearance.
Earls: will make his 150th Munster appearance.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER’S DREAM OF a European Champions Cup final has been handed a huge boost with Keith Earls passed fit to start Sunday’s showdown against Racing 92 [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

Earls, who damaged his knee ligaments in Ireland’s Grand Slam win against England just five weeks ago, has been named to start the Bordeaux semi-final on the wing.

His return is one of two changes to the side which beat Toulon in scintillating fashion in the quarter-finals with the hero of that day, Andrew Conway, shifting over to full back as result.

Niall Scannell, who started both legs of the recent South African mini-tour, is the other change as he remains at prop.

Simon Zebo and Rhys Marshall both have to be content with a place among Johann van Graan’s replacements as a result, while Darren Sweetnam is the unlucky man to drop out of the matchday 23.

Racing 92:

15. Louis Dupichot
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Marc Andreu
10. Pat Lambie
9. Maxime Machenaud

1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Yannick Nyanga

Replacements:

16. Dimitri Szarzewski
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Viliamu Afatia
19. Antonie Claassen
20. Baptiste Chouzenoux
21. Teddy Iribaren
22. Dan Carter
23. Joe Rokocoko

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway
14. Keith Earls
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Simon Zebo

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
Munster and Holland feel they're no longer 'a little bit one-dimensional'
FOOTBALL
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie