Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings

The centre trained with Ireland this week but will get minutes under his belt for his province tomorrow night.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,951 Views 19 Comments
Ringrose trained with Ireland on Tuesday.
Ringrose trained with Ireland on Tuesday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

GARRY RINGROSE WILL make his injury return for Leinster in their Guinness Pro14 clash with Southern Kings tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, TG4], while Ciaran Frawley is set for his first start.

Ringrose was called up to Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad this week and trained with Ireland at Carton House on Tuesday, but will look get minutes under his belt at provincial level before the remaining games against Scotland and England.

The 23-year-old, who has been sidelined since January following surgery, has played just 370 minutes of rugby this season and his return provides both Leinster and Ireland with a timely boost.

Ringrose partners captain Isa Nacewa in the Leinster midfield after the latter was rested for the last two outings, against Edinburgh and Scarlets, while there are recalls for Dave Kearney and Barry Daly in the back three.

James Lowe is retained on the wing while Frawley, who made his senior debut last week, starts at 10 in the absence of the injured Ross Byrne and Cathal Marsh, while Nick McCarthy deputises at scrum-half.

In the front row, Ed Byrne is selected at loosehead prop and is joined by twin brother Bryan at hooker. It will be the first time they will play together in the senior team having done so for Leinster A in the B&I Cup.

Completing the front row is Michael Bent, with Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle selected in the second row and Josh Murphy, Will Connors and Max Deegan making up the back row.

Ciaran Frawley and Jonathan Evans Skerries man Frawley will make his full debut. Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

In total, Leo Cullen has made 10 changes from the 20-13 win over Scarlets with the likes of Adam Byrne, Jordi Murphy, Scott Fardy and Rory O’Loughlin all dropping out.

Not involved with Ireland this weekend, Jordan Larmour is named on the Leinster bench alongside James Tracy, who is fit again after a recent elbow injury. St Mary’s College prop Adam Coyle is in line for a debut should he come on.

Leinster’s victory over Scarlets last weekend moved Cullen’s side three points ahead at the summit of Conference B.

Leinster:

15. Dave Kearney
14. Barry Daly
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Isa Nacewa (captain)
11. James Lowe
10. Ciaran Frawley
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne
2. Bryan Byrne
3. Michael Bent
4. Mick Kearney
5. Ian Nagle
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Adam Coyle
19. Ross Molony
20. Peadar Timmins
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Noel Reid
23. Jordan Larmour

Southern Kings:

15. Yaw Penxe
14. Michael Makase
13. Berton Klaasen
12. Luzuko Vulindlu
11. Anthonie Volmink
10. Martin Du Toit
9. Rowan Gouws

1. Schalk Ferreira
2. Michael Willemse (captain)
3. Pieter Scholtz
4. Stephan Greeff
5. Arthur De Wee
6. Eital Bredenkamp
7. Martinus Burger
8. Andisa Ntsila

Replacements:

16. Stephan Coetzee
17. Johan Smith
18. Luvuyo Pupuma
19. Lindokuhle Welemu
20. Ruaan Lerm
21. Juan-Phillip Smith
22. Barend Janse van Rensburg
23. Jacques Nel.

Highly-rated Hume set for U20s debut as captain O’Brien moves to wing

‘I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like’

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

