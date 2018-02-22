Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings

GARRY RINGROSE WILL make his injury return for Leinster in their Guinness Pro14 clash with Southern Kings tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, TG4], while Ciaran Frawley is set for his first start.

Ringrose was called up to Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad this week and trained with Ireland at Carton House on Tuesday, but will look get minutes under his belt at provincial level before the remaining games against Scotland and England.

The 23-year-old, who has been sidelined since January following surgery, has played just 370 minutes of rugby this season and his return provides both Leinster and Ireland with a timely boost.

Ringrose partners captain Isa Nacewa in the Leinster midfield after the latter was rested for the last two outings, against Edinburgh and Scarlets, while there are recalls for Dave Kearney and Barry Daly in the back three.

James Lowe is retained on the wing while Frawley, who made his senior debut last week, starts at 10 in the absence of the injured Ross Byrne and Cathal Marsh, while Nick McCarthy deputises at scrum-half.

In the front row, Ed Byrne is selected at loosehead prop and is joined by twin brother Bryan at hooker. It will be the first time they will play together in the senior team having done so for Leinster A in the B&I Cup.

Completing the front row is Michael Bent, with Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle selected in the second row and Josh Murphy, Will Connors and Max Deegan making up the back row.

Skerries man Frawley will make his full debut. Source: Byran Keane/INPHO

In total, Leo Cullen has made 10 changes from the 20-13 win over Scarlets with the likes of Adam Byrne, Jordi Murphy, Scott Fardy and Rory O’Loughlin all dropping out.

Not involved with Ireland this weekend, Jordan Larmour is named on the Leinster bench alongside James Tracy, who is fit again after a recent elbow injury. St Mary’s College prop Adam Coyle is in line for a debut should he come on.

Leinster’s victory over Scarlets last weekend moved Cullen’s side three points ahead at the summit of Conference B.

Leinster:

15. Dave Kearney

14. Barry Daly

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Isa Nacewa (captain)

11. James Lowe

10. Ciaran Frawley

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Michael Bent

4. Mick Kearney

5. Ian Nagle

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Adam Coyle

19. Ross Molony

20. Peadar Timmins

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Noel Reid

23. Jordan Larmour

Southern Kings:

15. Yaw Penxe

14. Michael Makase

13. Berton Klaasen

12. Luzuko Vulindlu

11. Anthonie Volmink

10. Martin Du Toit

9. Rowan Gouws

1. Schalk Ferreira

2. Michael Willemse (captain)

3. Pieter Scholtz

4. Stephan Greeff

5. Arthur De Wee

6. Eital Bredenkamp

7. Martinus Burger

8. Andisa Ntsila

Replacements:

16. Stephan Coetzee

17. Johan Smith

18. Luvuyo Pupuma

19. Lindokuhle Welemu

20. Ruaan Lerm

21. Juan-Phillip Smith

22. Barend Janse van Rensburg

23. Jacques Nel.

