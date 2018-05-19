18 mins ago

Word from the Leinster camp is that last weekend was “extremely loose”, but Champions Cup celebrations were left in the rear-view from Monday onwards.

Munster supporters, meanwhile, have cut loose upon Paddy Cullen’s in Ballsbridge – their official pre-game meeting point this afternoon.

We’ll have kick-off in 10 minutes (finish up there, now, lads!)

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO