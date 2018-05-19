Follow our minute-by-minute coverage of the action from a massive day at the RDS.
Liveblog
Leinster 0-0 Munster
5 - a pass from Kleyn goes awry and after Munster scramble backwards to recover possession, Leinster turn them over on the ground with a solid counter-ruck. Byrne clears again, and Zebo collects. Murray returns fire with the boot and despite Munster winning back their own ball, they’re turned over almost immediately by James Ryan.
Leinster 0-0 Munster
2 - Leinster win a penalty after Rhys Ruddock wins their lineout, and Ross Byrne fires them back up to midfield. Munster steal the subsequent lineout: Scannell and Zebo combine as the men in red march back into Leinster territory.
Leinster 0-0 Munster
1 – Leinster go wide straight from kick-off and James Lowe takes them beyond the 22. A flying Simon Zebo fields a clearance kick and JJ Hanrahan drills one back to the outskirts of Leinster’s 22.
Kick-off
JJ Hanrahan gets us underway at the RDS.
Word from the Leinster camp is that last weekend was “extremely loose”, but Champions Cup celebrations were left in the rear-view from Monday onwards.
Munster supporters, meanwhile, have cut loose upon Paddy Cullen’s in Ballsbridge – their official pre-game meeting point this afternoon.
We’ll have kick-off in 10 minutes (finish up there, now, lads!)
The Coin Toss
No idea who won, but sure look…
The lads arrive for #LEIvMUN, led by Isa ahead of his final game at the #RDSArena. #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/MFobpOIxYz— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 19, 2018
We have arrived and the warm-up has begun, now just 45 minutes out from kick-off. #LEIvMUN #SUAFðŸ”´ pic.twitter.com/ylAR8UfM1I— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 19, 2018
Team News
No changes to the Leinster matchday 23 which was named by Leo Cullen yesterday.
Robbie Henshaw will be out ‘for a few weeks’ but has a decent chance of making Ireland’s summer tour to Australia, while Johnny Sexton is likely to feature against the Scarlets next weekend should Leinster see off their old foes on home soil today.
Confirmed: The #LeinsterRugby 23 is as announced for today's #GUINNESSPRO14 Semi-Final. #LEIvMUN #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/YkuHCKgizb— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 19, 2018
Munster have arrived at the RDS and it seems they too will line out as planned.
Here we go!— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 19, 2018
The best of luck to our 23-man squad in today's Guinness PRO14 semi-final and safe travels to all our supporters! #LEIvMUN #SUAFðŸ”´ pic.twitter.com/rbeJ1aZMNL
For those asking, today’s game will be shown on both TG4 and Sky Sports Action. TG4′s coverage starts at 2:50, while Sky’s broadcast will kick off at 3.
COMMENTS (10)