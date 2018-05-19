  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 19 May, 2018
Leinster 0-0 Munster

5 - a pass from Kleyn goes awry and after Munster scramble backwards to recover possession, Leinster turn them over on the ground with a solid counter-ruck. Byrne clears again, and Zebo collects. Murray returns fire with the boot and despite Munster winning back their own ball, they’re turned over almost immediately by James Ryan.

Leinster 0-0 Munster

2 - Leinster win a penalty after Rhys Ruddock wins their lineout, and Ross Byrne fires them back up to midfield. Munster steal the subsequent lineout: Scannell and Zebo combine as the men in red march back into Leinster territory.

Leinster 0-0 Munster

1 – Leinster go wide straight from kick-off and James Lowe takes them beyond the 22. A flying Simon Zebo fields a clearance kick and JJ Hanrahan drills one back to the outskirts of Leinster’s 22.

Kick-off

JJ Hanrahan gets us underway at the RDS.

Word from the Leinster camp is that last weekend was “extremely loose”, but Champions Cup celebrations were left in the rear-view from Monday onwards.

Munster supporters, meanwhile, have cut loose upon Paddy Cullen’s in Ballsbridge – their official pre-game meeting point this afternoon.

We’ll have kick-off in 10 minutes (finish up there, now, lads!)

Munster fans before the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Team News

No changes to the Leinster matchday 23 which was named by Leo Cullen yesterday.

Robbie Henshaw will be out ‘for a few weeks’ but has a decent chance of making Ireland’s summer tour to Australia, while Johnny Sexton is likely to feature against the Scarlets next weekend should Leinster see off their old foes on home soil today.

Munster have arrived at the RDS and it seems they too will line out as planned.

For those asking, today’s game will be shown on both TG4 and Sky Sports Action. TG4′s coverage starts at 2:50, while Sky’s broadcast will kick off at 3.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

