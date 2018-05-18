  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Robbie Henshaw out for 'a few weeks' but should to be fit for Ireland tour

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton withdrew from the clash with Munster due to calf tightness.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 18 May 2018, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,382 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4020737

ROBBIE HENSHAW’S LEINSTER season appears to be over, but the centre should be fit to feature on Ireland’s tour of Australia.

The 24-year-old injured his knee during Leinster’s Champions Cup final win over Racing 92 last weekend and will miss tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the RDS.

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw injured Henshaw will miss out on the Pro14 play-offs. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Henshaw is also set to be absent if Leinster overcome their provincial rivals and reach the Pro14 final on 26 May at the Aviva Stadium.

“He’s done a little bit of damage to his knee,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen today at the RDS. “It’s nothing too major, a few weeks. I talked to him in the gym today and he’s making quick progress.

“He’s nearly happy to go again but it’s too soon for him this week. A couple of weeks.”

Asked if Henshaw will be fit for Ireland’s three-Test tour of Australia, which kicks off in Brisbane on 9 June, Cullen indicated that he is likely to be:

“I’d hope so,” said Cullen, “he should be.”

Meanwhile, Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton was due to be on Leinster’s bench tomorrow against Munster but pulled out at a late stage due to a calf complaint.

The 32-year-old should, however, be available if Leinster reach the final and his involvement in Ireland’s summer tour is not in any danger.

Sexton tweaked his groin against Racing last weekend but overcame that issue before his calf gave him some trouble this week.

“Just a bit of tightness in his calf,” said Cullen of Sexton. “We actually named him on the bench at the start of the week and thought he would be OK.

“He went to run yesterday and thought it wasn’t 100% and we made the call. We’d named Ross [Byrne] at the start of the week, there wasn’t a huge amount of disruption from our part.”

Dan Leavy misses out this weekend with hamstring tightness but should also be fit if Leinster reach the Pro14 final.

Murray Kinsella
