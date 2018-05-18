Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench

CAPTAIN RORY BEST and fellow talisman Iain Henderson have been ruled out of Ulsterâ€™s Champions Cup play-off with the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium this Sunday.
Irish skipper Best misses out with a hamstring problem, while both Henderson and flanker Clive Ross are sidelined through knee injuries.
Bestâ€™s replacement, Rob Herring, will lead the northern province out in Belfast, while Kieran Treadwell and Robbie Diack come into the side.
In all there are five personnel changes to the starting XV which drew 24-24 with Munster at Thomond Park on the last day of the Pro14 regular season, while academy second row Jack Regan â€“ an Ireland U20 international formerly of Leinster â€“ could make his senior debut from the bench.
Conversely, Diack, Callum Black and Charles Piutau will play their final games in Ulster colours on Sunday having been named to start against the visiting Welsh region.
Kick-off at Kingspan is at 3:05pm.
Ulster team to play Ospreys
15. Charles Piutau
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney
1. Callum Black
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Alan Oâ€™Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Robbie Diack
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom Oâ€™Toole
19. Jack Regan
20. Chris Henry
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Darren Cave
23. Craig Gilroy
Zebo and Earls among stars named in strong Munster team for Leinster showdown
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
COMMENTS (6)