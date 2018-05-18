  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench

Former Leinsterman and Ireland U20 could make his first senior appearance off the bench.

By Gavan Casey Friday 18 May 2018, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,789 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4020537
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO

CAPTAIN RORY BEST and fellow talisman Iain Henderson have been ruled out of Ulsterâ€™s Champions Cup play-off with the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium this Sunday.

Irish skipper Best misses out with a hamstring problem, while both Henderson and flanker Clive Ross are sidelined through knee injuries.

Bestâ€™s replacement, Rob Herring, will lead the northern province out in Belfast, while Kieran Treadwell and Robbie Diack come into the side.

In all there are five personnel changes to the starting XV which drew 24-24 with Munster at Thomond Park on the last day of the Pro14 regular season, while academy second row Jack Regan â€“ an Ireland U20 international formerly of Leinster â€“ could make his senior debut from the bench.

Conversely, Diack, Callum Black and Charles Piutau will play their final games in Ulster colours on Sunday having been named to start against the visiting Welsh region.

Kick-off at Kingspan is at 3:05pm.

Ulster team to play Ospreys

15. Charles Piutau
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney

1. Callum Black
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Alan Oâ€™Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Robbie Diack
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom Oâ€™Toole
19. Jack Regan
20. Chris Henry
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Darren Cave
23. Craig Gilroy

Zebo and Earls among stars named in strong Munster team for Leinster showdown

Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
FOOTBALL
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
'Not going to lie, I'm gutted...This is hard to take' - Joe Hart on World Cup rejection
Kluivert preparing for Ajax exit after contract feud
HURLING
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?
LEINSTER
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Fardy keen to remain at Leinster beyond initial two-year stay
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
MUNSTER
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, thatâ€™d be brilliant'
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, thatâ€™d be brilliant'
Twice-capped Springbok back-row forward to join Munster next season
Conan: European success will be 'tarnished' if Leinster don't complete historic double

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie