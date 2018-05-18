Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench

CAPTAIN RORY BEST and fellow talisman Iain Henderson have been ruled out of Ulsterâ€™s Champions Cup play-off with the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium this Sunday.

Irish skipper Best misses out with a hamstring problem, while both Henderson and flanker Clive Ross are sidelined through knee injuries.

Bestâ€™s replacement, Rob Herring, will lead the northern province out in Belfast, while Kieran Treadwell and Robbie Diack come into the side.

In all there are five personnel changes to the starting XV which drew 24-24 with Munster at Thomond Park on the last day of the Pro14 regular season, while academy second row Jack Regan â€“ an Ireland U20 international formerly of Leinster â€“ could make his senior debut from the bench.

Conversely, Diack, Callum Black and Charles Piutau will play their final games in Ulster colours on Sunday having been named to start against the visiting Welsh region.

Kick-off at Kingspan is at 3:05pm.

Ulster team to play Ospreys

15. Charles Piutau

14. Louis Ludik

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Callum Black

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Ross Kane

4. Alan Oâ€™Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Robbie Diack

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom Oâ€™Toole

19. Jack Regan

20. Chris Henry

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Darren Cave

23. Craig Gilroy