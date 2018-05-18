Zebo starts at fullback for final Pro14 game against Leinster

MUNSTER HAVE NAMED a strong team to face Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS on SaturdayÂ [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports and TG4].
Simon Zebo starts what could be his last Munster appearance at fullback while theÂ newly crowned Irish Playersâ€™ Player of the Year, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway start on the wings.
Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell for the centre pairing while JJ Hanrahan and Conor Murray are the half-backs.
Rhys Marshall will back down with James Cronin and John Ryan while Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland form the second row.
At the back of the pack, Peter Oâ€™Mahony will captain the side alongside Jack Oâ€™Donoghue and CJ Stander.
Munster XV to face Leinster:
15. Simon Zebo
14.Â Andrew Conway
13.Â Sammy Arnold
12.Â Rory Scannell
11.Â Keith Earls
10.Â Â JJ Hanrahan
9.Â Conor Murray
1.Â James Cronin
2.Â Rhys Marshall
3.Â John Ryan
4.Â Jean Kleyn
5.Â Billy Holland
6.Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (captain)
7.Â Jack Oâ€™Donoghue
8.Â CJ Stander
Replacements:
16.Â Niall Scannell
17.Â Dave Kilcoyne
18.Â Ciaran Parker
19.Â Gerbrandt Grobler
20.Â Robin Copeland
21.Â Duncan Williams
22.Â Ian Keatley
23.Â Darren Sweetnam
