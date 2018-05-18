Zebo starts at fullback for final Pro14 game against Leinster

Zebo may well feature in his last ever game for the province as he departs this summer.

Zebo may well feature in his last ever game for the province as he departs this summer.

MUNSTER HAVE NAMED a strong team to face Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS on SaturdayÂ [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports and TG4].

Simon Zebo starts what could be his last Munster appearance at fullback while theÂ newly crowned Irish Playersâ€™ Player of the Year, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway start on the wings.

Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell for the centre pairing while JJ Hanrahan and Conor Murray are the half-backs.

Rhys Marshall will back down with James Cronin and John Ryan while Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland form the second row.

At the back of the pack, Peter Oâ€™Mahony will captain the side alongside Jack Oâ€™Donoghue and CJ Stander.

Munster XV to face Leinster:

15. Simon Zebo

14.Â Andrew Conway

13.Â Sammy Arnold

12.Â Rory Scannell

11.Â Keith Earls

10.Â Â JJ Hanrahan

9.Â Conor Murray

1.Â James Cronin

2.Â Rhys Marshall

3.Â John Ryan

4.Â Jean Kleyn

5.Â Billy Holland

6.Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (captain)

7.Â Jack Oâ€™Donoghue

8.Â CJ Stander

Replacements:

16.Â Niall Scannell

17.Â Dave Kilcoyne

18.Â Ciaran Parker

19.Â Gerbrandt Grobler

20.Â Robin Copeland

21.Â Duncan Williams

22.Â Ian Keatley

23.Â Darren Sweetnam

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!