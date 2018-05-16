  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A brief history of the Munster v Leinster rivalry in 5 classic matches

The pair have had some titanic tussles down the years.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 May 2018, 10:28 AM
29 minutes ago 510 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4014205
There is no love lost between the two sides.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
There is no love lost between the two sides.
There is no love lost between the two sides.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WAS NO real danger of the Leinster v Munster rivalry waning. Afterall, this will be the 96th meeting between the red and blue sides of Ireland since the start of the inter-provincial series in 1946.

But the eastern province’s fourth European Cup triumph last weekend — coupled with Munster’s quest for a first piece of silverware in seven years — ensures that Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final could be an even feistier affair than normal.

With that in mind, we took a little trip down memory lane to dig out some of our favourite clashes between these best of enemies over the years and picked five that perfectly sum up the rivalry.

If Saturday can live up to any of these, we’re in for a thrilling 80 minutes.

2001 – Celtic League final – Leinster 24-20 Munster

Keith Gleeson and Martin Cahill Keith Gleeson of Leinster hands off Munster's Martin Cahill during the 2001 final. Source: INPHO

The very first Celtic League encounter between the two sides was also the first-ever final of that competition.

Leinster would play most of the game with 14 men after Eric Miller saw the line in the 25th minute.

Despite three tries from the men in red, Leinster’s Nathan Spooner kicked his side to a first victory of the new millennium against Munster and a welcome piece of silverware.

2006 – Heineken Cup semi-final – Munster 30-6 Leinster

Source: CR's Video Vaults/YouTube

The blue tide was rising in 2006 after Leinster pulled off a remarkable 41-35 away win to Touslouse in the quarter-finals.

However, it was Declan Kidney’s outfit who would reach the final — and win the Heineken Cup that season — after a shockingly one-sided game.

If the game could be summed up by one play, it was Ronan O’Gara’s petulant hand-off on Mal O’Kelly on his way to crossing the whitewash.

2009 – Heineken Cup semi-final – Leinster 25-6 Munster

Gordon D'Arcy celebrates his try with Shane Horgan and Luke Fitzgerald Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara exchange words. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

This game is responsible for, perhaps, the most iconic photograph in Irish rugby.

After Gordon D’Arcy’s try, Jonathan Sexton let O’Gara — his rival for the Ireland number 10 jersey — know exactly how much the win meant to him.

This game represented a changing of the guard in a way, as Leinster not only knocked off the defending champions but also secured a first European Cup of their own a few weeks later.

2010 -Magners League – Leinster 16-15 Munster

Source: mleague2009/YouTube

This may have been ‘just’ a Magners League game, but it’s worth remembering that Munster didn’t lose at home during this era. Except when they played Leinster.

O’Gara scored five penalties for the hosts, but a try from Rob Kearney, a conversion and penalty from Sexton and a Fergus McFadden three-pointer left the game finely poised heading into the final quarter.

Sexton then held his nerve with a 65th minute penalty to give his side the narrowest of wins.

2016 – Guinness Pro12 – Munster 29-17 Leinster

Conor Murray 26/12//2016 Conor Murray offloads during Munster's last win over Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The odds may be stacked against Munster this weekend, but they can look back on this game two years ago.

Coming into this St. Stephen’s Day clash with an undefeated home record for 2016, Munster put on a masterclass of attacking rugby.

Just four points separated the sides at half-time, but men in red cut loose after the break to secure a bonus-point win and top spot in the Pro-12.

Bank of Ireland have taken their name off the Leinster jerseys for their Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Munster and given the Irish Heart Foundation the opportunity to appear there for a day.

Please support the Irish Heart Foundation so they can continue their life-changing work.

Text ‘4HEART’ to 50300 to donate €4

Find Out More Here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
LEINSTER
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double
Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League
Graeme Souness apologises after Sky Sports walkout

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie