  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emlyn Mulligan: Leitrim 'needed' the win more than New York

Mulligan didn’t subscribe to the view that it would have been better for football if the Exiles were victorious.

By John Fallon Tuesday 8 May 2018, 6:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,743 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3999076

EXPERIENCED LEITRIM ATTACKER Emlyn Mulligan said it was far more important for them than New York to win Sunday’s gripping Connacht SFC clash in the Bronx.

Jamie Clarke with Emlyn Mulligan and Darragh Rooney Jamie Clarke with Darragh Rooney and Emlyn Mulligan Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

The 30-year old said he fully appreciated that a New York win would give a huge boost to the sport in the United States but he didn’t subscribe to the view that it would be better for Connacht or football in general if the Exiles were victorious.

“It’s hard on them but it’s important for us and we needed that more than they did,” he said.

“People were saying all week it’ll be great for New York but I don’t see that to be honest.

“We have green and gold blood running through us every one of us and no disrespect to New York them lads but some of them are over here for the summer on holiday visas and they don’t have the same passion we do.

“I think our young lads 19 and 20-year-olds needed that and the whole county of Leitrim needed it because it would have been a big setback for us I think had we lost us,” added Mulligan.

The 30-year old, who has battled back from a third cruciate operation, feared they would become the first side to lose to New York in 20 meetings when they trailed by three points with five minutes of extra-time left.

Diarmuid McKiernan celebrates after the game Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

But Brendan Guckian’s men came with a late flurry, got level in the final minute before defender Noel Plunkett kicked the winner in stoppage time to seal a 0-19 to 1-15 win.

“I kind of thought it was gone from us and I was waiting for the whistle and it didn’t know how long was left.

“But when we got the one back and there was two in it I thought maybe here is a chance. We had a goal chance when we could have finished it off before that but it was great to get the draw at that stage.

“And it fairness to Noel he made the space. No disrespect to Noel he wouldn’t kick too many and we normally be telling Noel too lay it off to a shooter.

“In fairness he had the legs and that was important at that stage because he came on as a sub and he was a bit fresher than a lot of us. But I had full confidence in him, he struck through the ball lovely and the feeling when that went over it’s hard to describe.

“Every game we play in the Connacht championship is like an All-Ireland final to us,” he added.

Mulligan said it was just brilliant to be back playing championship football after recovering from his third cruciate operation and now he is looking forward to a Connacht semi-final meeting with Roscommon.

A general view of Gaelic Park during the game Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

“It’s great to be back. I started off well and kicked a few good scores and getting stiff on that ground doesn’t help the knee at all fairness. I’m just delighted. I had a tough time for most of the year there and to be able to finish out 90 minutes of football on a tough championship day.

“Sometimes you have to give yourself a pat on the back and this time last year I was over in London not playing and disappointed. The aim was once I got injured was to come back here and play championship football again.

“We didn’t panic against New York but in the first half we knew that they’d come at us, there were two great goal and in fairness we kicked a few good scores that kept us in the game. maybe we should have been more up at half-time.

But in the second half they came out the blocks quicker again and it was back and forth and we finished up very strong. In extra time we probably had five chances to go ahead and they came down and kicked two,” he added.

Colm Cooper would be ‘amazed’ if Brogan plays for Dublin this summer

Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
Lovren 'confident' Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton
HURLING
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Liverpoolâs Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
PREMIER LEAGUE
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie